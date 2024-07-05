Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” On-Foot Photos Unveiled

This release is going to be big.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on October 18th. The date marks the 40th anniversary of when the AJ1 was banned from the NBA due to uniform regulations. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Beyond its stylish aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has made significant strides in sneaker technology with the iconic Nike Air cushioning. Its high-top profile and sturdy construction have made it a staple not only on the basketball court but also in streetwear fashion. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to embrace this updated iteration of a classic.

