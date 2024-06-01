Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has remained a revered staple in sneaker culture. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide continue to be captivated by its timeless design. The upcoming launch of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway offers a contemporary revamp, honoring its heritage while introducing fresh design features. Featuring a blend of white, sail, and red tones, this new version provides a modern twist on the beloved original, perfectly balancing tradition and innovation.

Beyond its stylish aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has made significant strides in sneaker technology with the iconic Nike Air cushioning. Its high-top profile and sturdy construction have made it a staple not only on the basketball court but also in streetwear fashion. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to embrace this updated iteration of a classic.

“Black Toe Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 High OG

The shoes sport a vibrant red rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole, giving them a distinct, worn appearance. The white leather upper is highlighted by black and red leather overlays, adding depth to the design. A sleek leather Swoosh graces the sides, while a bold Air Jordan logo, replacing the traditional Wings emblem, sits above. The look is completed with black tongues featuring Nike Air branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on October 18th. The date marks the 40th anniversary of when the AJ1 was banned from the NBA due to uniform regulations. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

