Bronny James' Nike Logo Officially Filed By Nike

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers
Feb 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) before the jump ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nike officially filed Bronny James' signature "B" logo trademark for sneakers and apparel after he debuted it on pink LeBrons in January.

Nike has officially filed Bronny James' personal logo with the trademark office for footwear and apparel. The distinctive "B" logo features sharp Gothic-style lettering that creates a bold, edgy aesthetic. This filing confirms Bronny's signature branding will appear on future Nike products and collaborations officially.

Bronny actually previewed the logo back in January wearing custom pink Nike LeBron Witness 9s. The shoes featured his new "B" emblem on the heel during a Lakers game appearance. Those pink sneakers created buzz at the time, but the logo's official status remained unclear.

Now the trademark filing makes everything official for the young Lakers guard and Nike athlete. The logo will cover footwear, headwear, shirts, and sweatpants according to trademark documents filed. Nike owns the rights to the wordmark under International Class 025 for clothing categories.

This represents a major milestone in Bronny's journey as a professional basketball player and brand. Following in his father LeBron's footsteps, Bronny secures his own signature branding early in his career. The Gothic-inspired "B" design stands out as unique compared to typical athlete logo aesthetics.

The logo's sharp edges and bold presence reflect Bronny's emerging identity separate from his father. Nike clearly sees long-term potential in building Bronny James as a distinct brand entity. Expect to see this logo appear on signature apparel and potentially footwear releases soon.

Read More: Gucci Mane Stars In Hilarious Foot Locker x HOKA Bondi 7 Commercial

Bronny James Shoes

That Gothic "B" logo is pretty striking and different from most NBA player branding. It's got serious edge and personality that sets it apart from typical signatures.

The pink LeBron Witness 9s he wore looked incredible with the black logo contrasting. Those shoes had pink uppers with white midsoles and pink outsoles for full vibrant vibes.

The LeBron Witness line is known for affordable performance basketball shoes with solid tech. Bronny wearing his dad's signature line with his own logo creates interesting brand synergy.

The fact Nike filed this officially means they're committed to building Bronny's brand long-term. This is a smart move getting his logo established early in his professional career.

Read More: Supreme x Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Low Drops This Week In 3 Colorways

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers Sneakers Nike Reveals Bronny James' Personal Signature Logo On LeBron Witness 9 PE
caitlin-clark-nike-logo-sneaker-news Sports Nike Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Signature Logo Ahead Of Shoe Launch
bape-x-crocs-classic-clog-sneaker-news Sneakers BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Collection Brings Streetwear to Comfort
Nike-Air-Max-95-Black-Volt-CV1635-002-5 Sneakers Nike Air Max 95 “Retro Logo” Officially Unveiled
Comments 0