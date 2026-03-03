Bronny James' Nike Logo Officially Filed By Nike

Nike has officially filed Bronny James' personal logo with the trademark office for footwear and apparel. The distinctive "B" logo features sharp Gothic-style lettering that creates a bold, edgy aesthetic. This filing confirms Bronny's signature branding will appear on future Nike products and collaborations officially.

Bronny actually previewed the logo back in January wearing custom pink Nike LeBron Witness 9s. The shoes featured his new "B" emblem on the heel during a Lakers game appearance. Those pink sneakers created buzz at the time, but the logo's official status remained unclear.

Now the trademark filing makes everything official for the young Lakers guard and Nike athlete. The logo will cover footwear, headwear, shirts, and sweatpants according to trademark documents filed. Nike owns the rights to the wordmark under International Class 025 for clothing categories.

This represents a major milestone in Bronny's journey as a professional basketball player and brand. Following in his father LeBron's footsteps, Bronny secures his own signature branding early in his career. The Gothic-inspired "B" design stands out as unique compared to typical athlete logo aesthetics.

The logo's sharp edges and bold presence reflect Bronny's emerging identity separate from his father. Nike clearly sees long-term potential in building Bronny James as a distinct brand entity. Expect to see this logo appear on signature apparel and potentially footwear releases soon.

Bronny James Shoes

That Gothic "B" logo is pretty striking and different from most NBA player branding. It's got serious edge and personality that sets it apart from typical signatures.

The pink LeBron Witness 9s he wore looked incredible with the black logo contrasting. Those shoes had pink uppers with white midsoles and pink outsoles for full vibrant vibes.

The LeBron Witness line is known for affordable performance basketball shoes with solid tech. Bronny wearing his dad's signature line with his own logo creates interesting brand synergy.

The fact Nike filed this officially means they're committed to building Bronny's brand long-term. This is a smart move getting his logo established early in his professional career.