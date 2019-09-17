Logo
- StreetwearDJ Premier Slams Zara For Allegedly Copying Gang Starr‘s LogoDJ Premier called out Zara for apparently stealing Gang Starr's logo.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Game Updates His Logo & Teases New Album With Hit-BoyThe Game is in album mode.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsGlen Davis Trolls Kyrie Irving After Injuring Same Ankle He Stomped On Celtics' Logo WithGlen Davis trolled Kyrie Irving after he suffered an ankle injury, Sunday, recalling the time Irving stomped on the Celtics' logo.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKanye West's Yeezy & Wal-Mart Disputing Over Logo Similarities: ReportWalmart claims Kanye West's Yeezy filed a trademark application with a logo that is similar to theirs.
By Aron A.
- SportsKyrie Irving Shares What Kobe Bryant NBA Logo Could Look LikeKyrie Irving thinks Kobe Bryant should be the next NBA logo.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRavens Defend Stomping On Titans' Logo During Wild Card VictoryThe Ravens deliberately celebrated on the Titans logo during Sunday's win, a move the players defended after the game.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem's Scrapped "Shady XX" Logo Shared By ArtistEminem's label was seemingly considering the release of something "Shady XX" related, possibly featuring Griselda & Boogie, as indicated by a new post by artist Mike Saputo. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMatt Reeves' "The Batman" Gets An Intimidating LogoWith production set to resume this September, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" comes alive with a badass new logo. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipJay-Z Rumored To Have Signed Tekashi 6ix9ine To Roc NationFans have spotted a Roc Nation logo in the new music video for Tekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA."By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To His Insane Logo ShotLeBron James was playing with a ton of confidence last night.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballMeek Mill, Usher, & More Support Petition To Change NBA Logo To Kobe BryantSeveral celebrities & artists are in support of NBA changing the logo to honor Kobe Bryant.By Kevin Goddard
- BasketballBoosie Badazz Says NBA Should Change Logo To Honor Kobe Bryant"It's only right that the NBA take Jerry West off the logo and put Kobe Bryant on the logo, man" - Boosie.By Kevin Goddard
- GamingPlaystation 5's Minimalist New Logo Officially Unveiled By SonyIf it ain't broke. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsMachine Gun Kelly Giving Fans Opportunity To Design His New LogoMGK is giving fans a chance to design his new logo.By Kevin Goddard