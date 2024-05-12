Gunna Gets Called Out For Allegedly Copying Artist’s Logo For New Clothing Line

Last week, Complex posted a photo of a billboard in New York City for Gunna's upcoming clothing line, P by Gunna. On the billboard, the rapper is seen rocking a blue jacket with a white "P" logo on it, giving fans a taste of what's to come. The image has been circulating online ever since, and social media users are eager to see what he has in store for them. P by Gunna is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2024.

Unfortunately, however, not everyone has had a positive reaction to the upcoming launch. In response to the announcement, TikTok user @hotboyprimo or Rajeev hopped online with a message. According to him, Gunna allegedly copied the brand he's been building for years, and he has receipts to prove it.

Rajeev Accuses Gunna Of Stealing His Brand

In his video, Rajeev starts by showing viewers an alleged email he received from the Vice President of YSL Records in 2018, expressing interest in working with him. At the time, he agreed to get on a call with him, and shortly after developed his brand's "P" logo. His brand had already been around for roughly two years, with fans frequently showing support through the use of the blue "P" emoji. A bit later, Gunna posted a photo in Rajeev's neighborhood, using a "P" emoji in his caption. He then began to use it to promote "pushin P."

Rajeev went on to show off some t-shirts his brand sold in 2020, which were a similar shade of blue to the jacket the rapper is seen wearing on his P by Gunna billboard. The t-shirts also featured the "P" logo, which looks strikingly similar to Gunna's. He has yet to respond to the allegations. What do you think of an artist accusing Gunna of stealing his logo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

