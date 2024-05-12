Gunna Teases Launch Of New Clothing Line

Gunna is planning to launch a new clothing line, next month, according to a billboard caught by Complex that is now circulating on social media. The billboard shows a picture of the rapper rocking a blue and white jacket with a "P" on it. Over the picture reads: "P by Gunna. June 5, 2024." He shared Complex's post on his Instagram Story, on Saturday afternoon.

In response, fans on Instagram made jokes about Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL Rico case. "Someone said PUSHIN PLEAS," one user commented. Another remarked: "Took a plea instead of pushing P." Other fans shared more positive responses to his new album, One of Wun. One fan wrote: "can't believe Gunna had the best album out of everybody that's dropped on Friday ion even listen to him like that LMFAOOOO." Among the other artists to drop on Friday included Chief Keef, Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah, and more.

Gunna Performs At Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Gunna performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gunna dropped One of Wun on Friday as his fifth studio album and second since getting out of jail in 2022. According to early forecasts from Hits Daily Double, the project is headed for a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with between 60-65k album-equivalent units in its first week. The album features Offset, Normani, Roddy Ricch, and Leon Bridges. He preceded its release with two singles, "Prada Dem," which dropped in March, and "Whatsapp (Wassam)," which only dropped last week.

Gunna Teases New Clothing Line

Check out the first look at the upcoming "P by Gunna" clothing line above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

