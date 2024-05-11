Gunna & Roddy Ricch Are Doing Some Self-Healing On "Let It Breathe"

Ever since Gunna addressed the YSL RICO fiasco on his fourth studio album, a Gift & a Curse, it is clear that he has been doing some self-reflection. That has been evident from the College Park, Georgia rapper and singer working on his physical and mental health. The 30-year-old has posted tons of pictures on his social media platforms and his transformation has been nothing short of incredible. This new mindset that Gunna has is the main theme of his fifth LP One of Wun.

On "let it breathe," for example, Gunna speaks about how he has been distancing himself from others and sit down with himself. Across the moody piano-backed instrumental, he decides that he is going to fortify his mental strength by hitting the gym and choosing who he surrounds himself with. Joining him on this journey to becoming a new man is Compton's own Roddy Ricch. To be honest, we do not think there was anyone better to accompany Gunna on this track in particular.

Read More: The Game "Freeway's Revenge": How He Brutally Dissected Rick Ross' Persona

Listen To "Let It Breathe" By Gunna & Roddy Ricch

His style is almost identical and a track with this kind of message comes a great time for Roddy. It seems that the narrative has shifted for him after his impressive debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Many felt he took a dramatic step back on his following effort LIVE LIFE FAST, and even on Feed Tha Streets III. "Lately, I've been slow to speak, still stay out they reach, " Ricch says on the first line of his verse. That could refer to a lot of things, but it could be seen as he is taking time before making a new project. All in all, "let it breathe" is a strong offering from Gunna and his equally wounded partner.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "let it breathe" by Gunna and Roddy Ricch? Is this the best track from his new album One of Wun, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on this cut? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog and is it better than the original? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna and Roddy Ricch. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Plottin' on grindin', I've been curvin' all the speeds

Still movin' on my 'lone 'cause it's hard to trust (Movin' on my 'lone 'cause it's hard to trust)

I showed you real love, you ain't have to stab me in my back, it was only us

F*** 'em, I went black card

Biggest yachty on the dock

Play my role and Maybach, Double-R, I ghost 'em all

Read More: Chief Keef, Ballout, & G Herbo Might Have The Hardest Track Of 2024 With "Neph Nem"