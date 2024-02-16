Gunna Looks At The Pros & Cons Of Life On "Bittersweet"

To say that Gunna has gone through a lot in the past year and a half would be an understatement. The YSL rap member has been dragged through the mud by some for taking the plea deal in the ongoing RICO case. It became the main focus and theme of his 2023 record a Gift & a Curse. Since then, he has gone on to release his banger with producer Turbo called "Bachelor." But that was in late 2023. Gunna did promise new music and he has delivered just that with "Bittersweet."

This new single accomplishes the goal he set out for himself which was "substance." That was a vague answer he gave to the TMZ crew while in Beverly Hills in early January. Gunna also talked about his next album having a heavy focus on the Afrobeat genre. "Bittersweet" does not accomplish the latter, but it does deliver on the "substance" side of things.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Crashes Her Own Website With Glorious Nike Collaboration

Listen To "Bittersweet" By Gunna

"Bittersweet" is produced by one of the many talents within the Working on Dying collective. Gunna makes references to the issues he has faced with the RICO ordeal, Lil Baby, and working on himself. He raps about the YSL gang saying, "Thinkin' 'bout the crew again, could we reunite 'em? / S*** done been slow motion, but the peace steady climbing." The minimal guitar-backed instrumental is a nice backdrop for Gunna's heartfelt lyrics. This truly is one of his best songs and it sounds like it would fit right at home on this project he has brewing.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Bittersweet," by Gunna? Is this his best song over the last year or so? Do you think this is part of an album rollout or just a loosie? Where does this rank amongst the rest of his deeper cuts? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

S*** been rough, but I ain't too tough to say I love and I miss you

You my dawg, I don't care if we fall out, n****, I never could diss you

For the chains and the fame, only we seen the vision

'Bout my name, let it bang, goin' out with my pistol

Got me a taste of this fame, it was sweet, now it's bitter

Maybach came with pillows, I can't talk in no pillows (Uh)

Read More: Dreezy Continues To Pile On Deiondra Sanders Amid Jacquees' Alleged Infidelity