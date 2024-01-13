Gunna Teases Upcoming Project With A Focus On "Substance" And Afrobeats Exploration

Gunna has been dropping hints about his highly-anticipated return to the music scene in 2024. Recently spotted in Beverly Hills by TMZ, Gunna remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his next LP but did provide a brief insight into what fans can expect. When questioned about his upcoming tunes, Gunna simply responded with one word: "Substance." This cryptic answer suggests that his next project will delve into meaningful and substantial content, leaving fans eager to unravel the layers of his upcoming music.

Gunna also hinted at a star-studded lineup of collaborators joining him on this musical journey. With a smile, he shared, "A lot of different artists," indicating a diverse range of voices contributing to his upcoming project. Just a few months ago, he collaborated with Turbo on the track "Bachelor." The two constantly prove to be a dynamic duo and their ability to create hits is undeniable. In a particularly intriguing twist, Gunna teased that he'll be venturing more deeply into the Afrobeats genre in 2024. This announcement comes shortly after his collaboration with Sars and Asake, hinting at a potential exploration of this vibrant and globally influenced musical space.

Read More: Turbo And Gunna Reunite For New Collaboration "Bachelor"

Gunna Has Fans Excited For New Music

In other news, fans have been theorizing that 21 Savage dissed Gunna on his new album American Dream. Fans claim that he's calling out his snitching allegations. Specifically, fans point to the song "letter to my brudda," a track that conveys the challenges of urban life, often seen as a homage to Young Thug. Furthermore, the first few bars seem to allude to the situation. "Once you cross that line, it ain’t no trying to fix it, you want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic," he raps. "I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus, how you go from co-defendant to a fing witness? They’ll stand on couches with you, but won’t stand on business. Woah, I watched everybody turn on my brother like he ain’t have them out here flying jets and fing bhes. This s*t ridiculous."

Moreover, there's been no acknowledgement of Gunna yet on these claims. Speaking to the new music, while Gunna didn't reveal too many details, this glimpse into his upcoming project has heightened the anticipation among fans. As they eagerly await more information, Gunna's promise of "Substance" and his venture into Afrobeats suggest a project that will not only showcase his signature style but also push the boundaries of his musical exploration. Watch the space as Gunna prepares to make a significant impact on the music scene in the coming year. Are you ready for new music from the rapper? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Gunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis “D” Greatest Drop “This Year (Blessings)” Remix