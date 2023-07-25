afrobeats
- SongsAdekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”Gold has a hit on his hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSocial Media Reacts To Omah Lay Dancing With Fan At ConcertMany found the dancing inappropriate.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicOmah Lay Net Worth 2024: What Is The Nigerian Singer Worth?Omah Lay is undoubtedly here to stay. Find out about his career, collaborations and other factors that contribute to his 2024 net worth.By Axl Banks
- MusicWizKid Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Afrobeats StarUnveiling WizKid's net worth and his journey to international acclaim in Afrobeats.By Axl Banks
- MusicRema Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The StarExplore Rema's net worth in 2024. From chart-topping hits to brand endorsements, discover how the Nigerian star amassed his wealth.By Jake Skudder
- Music VideosTyla Releases Official Music Video For "Truth Or Dare"Tyla is continuing the momentum.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGunna Teases Upcoming Project With A Focus On "Substance" And Afrobeats ExplorationBy Tallie Spencer
- MusicBurna Boy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerThe sizzling story of Burna Boy: his rise to stardom, personal journey, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRihanna Shares Her Favorite Songs Of The Year To The Delight Of Afrobeats FansShe shared some eclectic picks for her favorite music of 2023. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips
- MusicNonso Amadi On "When It Blooms," The Future Of Afrobeats & Burna Boy & Fela Kuti InfluenceNonso Amadi discusses his return to music after a hiatus, his album "When It Blooms," and his commitment to using his platform for social change.By Aron A.
- SongsGunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis "D" Greatest Drop "This Year (Blessings)" RemixFans already knew this was going to be a soothing jam, and it's great to finally have the new direction for Wunna in our hands.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTems Shares New Hypnotic Single "Me & U"Tems new track reflects a beautiful spiritual journey.By Tallie Spencer
- ViralGunna's Afrobeats Performance Has Fans In Love: Twitter ReactsIt looks like Wunna will remix Victor Thompson's "This Year," and fans are going wild over how well he rides the production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRapper Mohbad's Death Sparks Protests In Nigeria—What We KnowThe suspicious demise of a burgeoning Afrobeats star has triggered a nationwide protest.By Demi Phillips
- MixtapesBurna Boy Saves The Summer With "I Told Them" Ft. J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA & MoreBurna Boy's latest album features hit records like "Talibans II" with Byron Messia and the 21 Savage-assisted, "Sittin' On Top Of The World." By Aron A.
- SongsDavido & Musa Keys Bring Latto Onboard Their "UNAVAILABLE [Remix]": Stream"Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it's never me," Latto rhymes on her verse.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBurna Boy Preps For Upcoming Album With New Single, "Big 7"Burna's new album "I Told Them..." drops on August 25, and this song sets it up for vibrant success and enjoyability.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy: Africa's Global Afro-Fusion SensationFresh off of his appearance on Byron Messia’s “Talibans II," we're exploring Burna Boy's journey in the last decade. By Aron A.