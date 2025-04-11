Rema Is Completely Infatuated On Afro-R&B Fusion Single "Bout U"

Rema has been on a heater after releasing his Sade-sampling single "Baby (Is It a Crime)" but "Bout U" is maybe just as hot.

Two of them for example are, "I take your matter personal from day one to the end / Mi want your loving and caress." Overall, Rema is 2/2 on releases in 2025 and hopefully, he will have the same success rate later this year. There are rumors that the hitmaker is going to be dropping somewhat of a deluxe to his 2024 record, HEIS. It's tentative title at the moment is HEIS (Ultra). But he's got more to offer to music this year outside of another project. Rema will be making his debut at Coachella on Sunday, April 13. Moreover, his HEIS world tour is also getting underway. It begins today in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and concludes on August 3 in Barcelona. Check out what Rema has to offer on "Bout U" though in the meantime with the link.

Rema is under a love spell on his latest offering "Bout U." The Benin City, Nigeria singer and songwriter is melding R&B and Afrobeats on this track, similar to what he did on his viral hit, "Baby (Is It a Crime)." His sampling of Sade's hit has had a complete stranglehold on fans' ears and for good reason. But there's something just as entrancing about "Bout U" as well. The melodies are outstanding and created by Rema's sensual performance as well as the electric guitar hanging in the background. There are plenty of cute and just overall well-written lines that evoke strong feelings of love.

