Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip Hop

The legendary voices that shaped our lives don't fade, they evolve, much like that of Roberta Flack. They stretch across generations, weaving their way through new sounds, new rhythms, and new artists. Roberta Flack’s music helped define several eras and also became part of Hip Hop’s DNA. Her catalog is a masterclass in soul and storytelling, and while she was a legend in her own right, her influence extended far beyond the R&B charts. Her voice was velvet but powerful, soft yet piercing, capable of delivering love, heartbreak, and introspection in ways that felt almost spiritual. Ms. Roberta felt like a member of the family to those who grew up listening to her music. Earlier this week, we lost that voice, but not her continued influence on the culture.

From The Fugees flipping “Killing Me Softly” into a Hip Hop classic to Nas and JAY-Z borrowing her melodies to lace introspective bars, Flack’s music has been a constant. As we honor her legacy, we also recognize the way her voice continues to live on—Flack had a unique talent of making her songs feel like memories. Thankfully, her music didn’t stop at the ‘70s. It didn’t stay locked in time. Instead, it became the foundation for some of Hip Hop’s most iconic moments. Her melodies, chord progressions, and even her silences were flipped, chopped, and reimagined by some of the greatest rappers and producers to ever touch a mic. The Fugees, Nas, JAY-Z, MF DOOM, Dr. Dre, 2Pac, Cam’ron, 9th Wonder, Sean "Diddy" Combs, De la Soul, Jadakiss—they all found something in Flack’s music that spoke to them, something that fit seamlessly into Hip Hop’s tradition of storytelling.

Hip hop has long had a deep relationship with Soul music, but Roberta Flack’s influence runs deeper than most. Her songs carried the kind of introspective weight that rappers gravitate toward, the kind of melodies that beg to be looped, the kind of atmosphere that makes a beat feel like a memory rather than just a rhythm. Whether it’s a direct sample or an interpolation, Flack’s fingerprints are all over some of the most memorable records in Rap history. Here are some of the most significant times Hip Hop borrowed from the greatness of Roberta Flack, proving that her music wasn’t just timeless—it was foundational.

The Fugees – "Killing Me Softly" (1996)

There are remakes, and then there are reinventions—what The Fugees did with Roberta Flack’s "Killing Me Softly with His Song" was the latter. The original, released in 1973, was already a classic. It was a soul-stirring ballad that showcased Flack’s delicate yet emotionally devastating vocals. Yet, when The Fugees got their hands on it for The Score, they transformed the song into a Hip Hop staple, proving that a track so rich in vulnerability could still hit hard with a boom-bap beat.

At the center of the track is Lauryn Hill, whose soaring vocals paid homage to Flack while breathing new life into the song. Her delivery captured the same essence of heartbreak and admiration that Flack’s version embodied, but with a different kind of intensity—one that felt as if it was meant for a new generation. The production, handled by Wyclef Jean and Jerry Duplessis, kept the core melody intact but laced it with a gritty rhythm. It contained a simple yet powerful drum loop that made the song knock in a way it never had before.

Nas – "Rule" ft. Amerie (2001)

Nas has always had a way of pulling the past into the present, weaving the soul of Black music into his narratives of survival. On "Rule," from Stillmatic, he revives Roberta Flack’s "If I Ever Lose This Heaven," transforming its jazz-infused warmth into a backdrop for his politically charged reflections. With Amerie’s airy vocals reinterpreting Flack’s melody, the track takes on an uplifting yet urgent tone, colliding nostalgia with a call to action. Produced by Trackmasters, the sample-driven beat softens the delivery of Nas’ heavy themes, as he tackles oppression, the struggles of Black communities, and the cycles of destruction that plague inner cities. Where Flack’s original carried themes of personal loss, Nas broadens the message—instead of love lost, it’s a people fighting not to lose their future.

Released in the wake of 9/11, "Rule" hit differently in an era of uncertainty, carrying a message of unity that transcended Hip Hop’s usual battlegrounds. The song didn’t dominate the charts like some of Nas’ harder-hitting singles, but it remains a powerful example of how Hip Hop reinterprets the wisdom of past generations. This shows that Flack’s influence wasn’t just sonic—it was spiritual, political, and deeply ingrained in the culture.

JAY-Z – "No Hook" (2007)

JAY-Z’s American Gangster was an album soaked in reflection, grit, and cinematic storytelling, mirroring the rise and fall of a hustler in both the streets and the industry. On "No Hook," one of the album’s most stripped-down moments, Hov raps with a chilling clarity, detailing his past struggles and the lessons that shaped him. The production samples Roberta Flack’s "Trade Winds," a song that carries a heavy, almost haunting atmosphere, setting the perfect stage for JAY-Z’s cold, calculated delivery.

Flack’s original track has a somber quality with lyrics about escaping the burdens of life and searching for peace. While Flack sings about the “trade winds” taking her far away, JAY-Z flips that emotion into a hardened survival story, one where escape isn’t so simple. His lyrics paint vivid scenes of his past—drug deals, betrayal, and the sacrifices made to build his empire—all without the usual braggadocio. There’s no need for a flashy hook or a catchy chorus; the sample, like his words, carries all the weight. It’s a masterclass in how Hip Hop can take the soul of a record and twist it into something entirely new.

T.I. — "What You Know" (2006)

Few songs defined mid-2000s Southern rap like T.I.'s "What You Know." With its colossal synths, hard-hitting drums, and anthemic energy, the track became an instant classic. It embodied the grandiose confidence of the "King of the South" at his peak. However, beneath all the bravado, the song’s foundation is built on Roberta Flack’s "Gone Away," a track from her 1975 album First Take.

While Flack’s version carries a sense of longing, producer DJ Toomp flips it into something majestic and menacing, turning her chords into a cinematic backdrop for T.I.'s larger-than-life presence. The contrast is striking—Flack’s original evokes deep sorrow, while T.I. uses it as the base for a triumphant declaration of dominance. Yet, the emotional weight still lingers beneath the surface, adding an unexpected depth to what could have been just another street anthem.

Nate Dogg — "Never Leave Me Alone" ft. Snoop Dogg (1998)

In the mid-'90s, Nate Dogg emerged as a defining voice of the G-Funk era, seamlessly blending smooth vocals with West Coast hip-hop beats. His track "Never Leave Me Alone," featuring Snoop Dogg, highlights this fusion. Released as the lead single from his debut album G-Funk Classics, Vol. 1 & 2, the song showcases Nate Dogg's ability to convey vulnerability. Nate Dogg was the undisputed king of West Coast hooks, bringing a smooth yet rugged soulfulness to every track he touched.

Central to the track's soulful depth is its interpolation of "Where Is the Love," a classic by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. This choice "Never Leave Me Alone" bridges the gap between classic Soul and contemporary Hip Hop. The production, credited to Kurupt, masterfully weaves this timeless melody with the signature G-Funk sound. The song achieved commercial success, peaking at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2Pac – "Can U Get Away" (1995)

At his core, 2Pac was a storyteller, and "Can U Get Away" is one of his most emotionally-charged narratives. It was a plea for escape from an abusive relationship wrapped in soulful production. Unlike the rage-fueled tracks that defined much of Me Against the World, this demonstrated Tupac Shakur's softer, more compassionate side. Here, he plays the role of protector rather than soldier. However, what gives the song its timeless, hypnotic quality is its foundation—built on a sample of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s "The Closer I Get to You."

Further, "Can U Get Away" flips Flack’s original light piano into something warm. The contrast between the gentle instrumentation and Pac’s urgent, almost pleading tone heightens the track’s weight, making it feel deeply personal. His verses read like a conversation rather than a performance, as if he’s sitting face-to-face with the woman he’s trying to save, hoping his words are enough to convince her to walk away. The sample doesn’t overpower the track—it simply adds depth, serving as a subtle yet powerful undercurrent to Pac’s storytelling. Even nearly three decades later, "Can U Get Away" remains one of 2Pac’s most underrated yet deeply moving tracks, proof that his artistry wasn’t just about rebellion—it was about humanity.

Jadakiss — "Letter to B.I.G." ft. Faith Evans (2009)

Hip Hop has always honored its fallen legends, but Jadakiss’ "Letter to B.I.G." was more than just a tribute. It was a direct conversation with a ghost, a heartfelt reflection on how the game changed, how friends moved on, and how the loss of The Notorious B.I.G. still lingers years after his passing. Featured on The Last Kiss, the track paints a vivid picture of what the world of Hip Hop looks like without its crowned king. Jadakiss updated B.I.G. on everything from the state of New York Rap to the turbulence of the streets. It’s fiercely personal, made even more powerful by the presence of Faith Evans, B.I.G.'s widow, who delivers an emotional chorus that carries the weight of unresolved grief.

The song’s depth is amplified by its sample of Roberta Flack’s "This Time I’ll Be Sweeter," a ballad from her 1977 album Blue Lights in the Basement. The original song, a sorrowful plea for redemption and second chances, takes on a new meaning in Jadakiss’ hands. It becomes a musical time capsule, a way to send love, pain, and memories back to someone who can never respond. Needlz’s production keeps the sample subtle, allowing Flack’s melody to sit just beneath Jadakiss’ bars, giving the song an almost ghostly presence. While "Letter to B.I.G." is built on Jada’s signature streetwise delivery, it’s also one of his most vulnerable moments, showing that even the hardest rappers still carry the burden of loss.

Cordae – "Bad Idea" ft. Chance The Rapper (2019)

Cordae has always been an artist who balances nostalgia with new-age lyricism, and "Bad Idea" is the perfect example of how he bridges Hip Hop’s past with its present. Featuring Chance The Rapper, the song is built on a lush backdrop that borrows from Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s duet "Be Real Black for Me." The original track was a powerful ode to Black unity and pride, making it the perfect foundation for Cordae’s rhymes about struggle and chasing dreams despite adversity.

Lyrically, "Bad Idea" feels like a modern-day letter to Hip Hop’s Golden Era, with Cordae detailing his ambitions while acknowledging the hardships that shaped him. Chance The Rapper’s verse adds to the track’s reflective tone, discussing the importance of family and self-awareness. The combination of Roberta Flack’s Soul-infused influence and Cordae’s storytelling makes the song feel timeless—like a conversation between generations of Black artistry. This is what Hip Hop does best: pulling from the past to create something new, paying homage to legends while paving the way for the future.

Lil Kim - "Queen B*tch" (1996)

In 1996, Lil' Kim solidified her status as a formidable force in Hip Hop with the release of "Queen B*tch," a standout track from her debut album, Hard Core. The song is a bold declaration of her dominance and unapologetic persona, characterized by assertive lyrics and a commanding delivery. Further, central to the track's allure is its intricate sampling. "Queen B*tch" incorporates elements from Roberta Flack's rendition of "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye," originally penned by Leonard Cohen. This sample infuses the track with a soulful undertone, juxtaposing Lil' Kim's fierce verses against a melodic backdrop. Additionally, the song samples "CB#5" by Ralph Vargas and Carlos Bess, adding rhythmic complexity to the production. The fusion of these samples showcases Lil' Kim's ability to blend classic influences with contemporary Hip Hop, creating a sound that is innovative.

Pusha T — "Coming Home" ft. Lauryn Hill

Pusha T has built a career on razor-sharp lyricism and street narratives, but "Coming Home" is a different kind of record. This one rooted in reflection, redemption, and the fight for justice. Released in 2019, the track pairs Pusha’s delivery with the presence of Ms. Lauryn Hill, whose vocals add a weight of urgency. The song touches on mass incarceration, systemic oppression, and the deep desire for second chances. These are themes that resonate throughout Hip Hop’s history. Yet, what gives it even greater depth is the subtle sample of Roberta Flack’s "After You," taken from her 1977 album Blue Lights in the Basement.