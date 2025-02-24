Roberta Flack, R&B Legend Behind "Killing Me Softly," Passes Away At 88

Roberta Flack, the iconic R&B singer best known for her hit song, “Killing Me Softly,” passed away on Monday morning at the age of 88. Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement. “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” their message reads. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.” While no official cause of death was made available, Flack had been battling with several health issues in recent years. In 2022, her team revealed that she had been battling with ALS. They explained at the time that the disease had "made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak."

Several celebrities have already taken to sharing tributes on social media. The Roots' drummer Questlove posted a picture of Flack on Instagram with the caption: "Thank You Roberta Flack. Rest In Melody." Bernice A. King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., also wrote on the platform in her own post: "What a powerful, synchronized, beautiful instrument you were…Thank you."

Who Is Roberta Flack?

Roberta Flack was raised in Arlington, Virginia as the daughter of two musicians. She later studied piano at Howard University and served as a public school teacher. She broke into the mainstream after signing with Atlantic Records and releasing the single, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." Clint Eastwood included the song in his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me. She reached the top of the charts in 1973 with her performance of "Killing Me Softly," which helped her win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. Over the course of her career, she notched a total of 18 Hot 100 hits. Four of her albums reached the top three on the Billboard 200 as well.