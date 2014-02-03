Around since the late 80’s The Roots are legendary. Formed in Philly by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in 1987, the group has since released 10 studio albums, two collab albums, two EPs and have worked with countless artists of all genres. The Roots have won three Grammys, one of which was for Best R&B album for “Wake Up” in 2011. There is plenty of buzz around their upcoming album tentatively called “& Then You Shoot Your Cousin...” that has no release date as of yet. And as of February 2014, The Roots will be the official house band for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.