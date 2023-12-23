Troy Ave Pairs A Banging Beat With A Gorgeous Sample On "Roberta Flack"

One of New York's many rappers, Troy Ave, recently carried on his lengthy album series, White Christmas. It is a collection of LPs in which its first release dates back to Christmas of 2012. There is not a lot about these projects that relates to the widely celebrated holiday, outside of some song titles and album covers. Nonetheless, it is Troy's halo series and one that fans are still enjoying to this day. He is now up to the 11th entry and it was put out on streaming platforms just this past Friday (December 22).

This newest iteration features a lot of solid tracks. The production is vast and even sees Troy dip into his singing bag. However, he sounds quite awkward on it, even though it is one of the more personal songs on the record. Besides that, there are not a lot of lulls in the tracklist. The first half is especially strong.

Listen To "Roberta F; " By Troy Ave

One song in the first fourth of the project that is worth talking about is "Roberta Flack." The title is a reference to a retired soul singer who had plenty of number-one hits. There is not a lot of info on this album, but Troy could have possibly sampled some of her vocals for this cut. It is arguably what makes the song so fun as the vocals are extremely soulful and have that iconic Chipmunk treatment. See what we are talking about and check it out above.

