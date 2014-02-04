Back to Artists

Troy Ave

Real Name
N/A
Alias Name
Harry Powder
Date of Birth
Nov. 23, 1985 - Age 38
Hometown
Brooklyn, New York City
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Troy Ave is an emerging emcee from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City who has an acute affinity for powder. Since stepping foot in the game in 2009, he's released a studio album and nine mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Pusha T, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Mac Miller, 2 Chainz, Styles P, Harry Fraud, Sledgren, Scram Jones, Phace, Nick Bishop, Action Bronson, Fabolous, Maffew Ragazino, Lucky Thompson, Smoke DZA, AR-Ab, Chase N Cashe, Sevin, Avon Blocksdale,  Young Lito, Raekwon, Prodigy, Noreaga and more. Most recently, he performed at Summer Jam XX, released his debut studio album New York City: The Album and marvelled at Chance The Rapper's sudden success. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Harry Powder.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all