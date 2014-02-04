Troy Ave is an emerging emcee from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City who has an acute affinity for powder. Since stepping foot in the game in 2009, he's released a studio album and nine mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Pusha T, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Mac Miller, 2 Chainz, Styles P, Harry Fraud, Sledgren, Scram Jones, Phace, Nick Bishop, Action Bronson, Fabolous, Maffew Ragazino, Lucky Thompson, Smoke DZA, AR-Ab, Chase N Cashe, Sevin, Avon Blocksdale, Young Lito, Raekwon, Prodigy, Noreaga and more. Most recently, he performed at Summer Jam XX, released his debut studio album New York City: The Album and marvelled at Chance The Rapper's sudden success. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Harry Powder.