Artist Bio
Troy Ave is an emerging emcee from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City who has an acute affinity for powder. Since stepping foot in the game in 2009, he's released a studio album and nine mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Pusha T, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Mac Miller, 2 Chainz, Styles P, Harry Fraud, Sledgren, Scram Jones, Phace, Nick Bishop, Action Bronson, Fabolous, Maffew Ragazino, Lucky Thompson, Smoke DZA, AR-Ab, Chase N Cashe, Sevin, Avon Blocksdale, Young Lito, Raekwon, Prodigy, Noreaga and more. Most recently, he performed at Summer Jam XX, released his debut studio album New York City: The Album and marvelled at Chance The Rapper's sudden success. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Harry Powder.