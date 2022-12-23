Just as Christmas day approaches, Troy Ave is keeping the tradition alive with the 10th installment in his White Christmas series.

Every single year, Troy Ave makes a concerted effort to bless his fans with a new body of work to ride out to throughout the holidays. Today, he blessed fans with White Christmas 10 in its entirety. He keeps his latest body of work without any features, allowing his voice to shine on each record.

For the most part, the new project doesn’t really have many blatant holiday vibes. However, he brings his signature style of New York-centric bars detailing the hustle and grind. White Christmas 10 consists of 12 songs in total.

During a 2019 interview with HNHH, Troy Ave explained that the White Christmas showcases his consistency as an artist. More importantly, it’s also an offering that he nows his fans look forward to every year.

“I almost lost my life on Christmas day. So I kind of made a pact. And I was actually listening to White Christmas when I got shot in the head. I was listening to the prayer part of the intro. So no matter what as long as I’m able, I’ma release a White Christmas,” he said. “I could’ve not been here and not made it anymore. And, the thing is, it makes a lot of people’s Christmas. Some people don’t get a gift, they don’t get shit for Christmas, they get this. This is my gift to everybody that supported me throughout the years. I’ma always give them this White Christmas.”

White Christmas 9 closes out a highly productive year that includes the release of THE SUNDAY SERVICE and New York City: The Movie.

Check out Troy Ave’s latest project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.