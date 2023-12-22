Troy Ave Puts Some Great Gifts Under The Tree On "White Christmas 11"

Troy Ave, veteran rapper from Brooklyn, New York, has been in the headlines for a lot of beefing and trolling. One of the major stories from earlier this year came when Taxstone, a former rapper, got handed down a vicious 35-year prison sentence. It was a shooting that went down in 2016 that involved Troy's bodyguard. Taxstone tried to plead his case that the defendant instigated him into it, but to no avail.

There are plenty of other revolving doors we could walk through, but today, we wanted to talk about a new album. Troy Ave is back for the fourth time with a new album. His first LP came out back in April with Richer Than My Haters. This time, the MC is continuing a holiday tradition of his.

Listen To White Christmas 11 By Troy Ave

His long running series, White Christmas, is now up to its 11th installment as of today. It features 13 songs with no features. A great deal of the record is nowhere near anything related to joyous holiday besides the "Xmas Outro." It posses some solid trap-like tracks, especially in the first leg. Be sure to check it out above.

It posses some solid trap-like tracks, especially in the first leg.

White Christmas 11 Tracklist:

Another White Christmas Brownsville Mother Gaston Roberta Flack Just a Fact All Because of Him Big Roro Puff Hit Pac All So Simple Banned From New York Tender Thug Jada Pinkett Xmas Outro Big Meek Flow

