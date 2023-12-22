Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Bow Wow Of Refusing "Scream Tour" Lawsuit

Back in September, Jermaine Dupri's father Michael Mauldin sued Bow Wow for allegedly using the trademarked name Scream Tour without permission. Mauldin would have needed to serve him a notice of the complaint within 90 days of filing, however, he claims that he's been unable to do so. In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, he asks for an extension, accusing Bow Wow of refusing service of the complaint.

“The extension of time would aid in timely locating and serving defendant, who has been thus far unattainable since the initial filing of the complaint on September 21, 2023 due to the refusal of service by defendant’s counsel and the refusal of service at defendant’s address in Atlanta, Georgia,” the motioned, filed earlier this week reads. “The extension of time would also prevent further delay in the case by avoiding a dismissal without prejudice and subsequent refiling of the Complaint. The proposed extension of time to serve the Defendant would extend the current deadline from December 20, 2023 to March 19, 2024.”

Michael Mauldin Files Motion For Extension

Rapper Shad "Bow Wow" Moss performs onstage during B2K's Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While only time will tell what ends up happening with his trademark infringement lawsuit, Bow Wow has certainly kept busy in other areas of his life. For instance, he took to social media in October to share his thoughts on the current state of the music industry. According to him, music coming out these days is "trash."

"All of this sh*t trash," he told fans on Instagram Live. "All they have to do is get out of their bed and get on their laptop. It's easy because of the internet, they utilize the internet. Sh*t takes work." What do you think of this latest development in the legal battle between Bow Wow and Jermain Dupri's father? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

