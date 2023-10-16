Bow Wow Says Labels Need To Bring Back Artist Development

Bow Wow took to social media today to share his thoughts on artist development. He feels as though there isn't enough of it going on these days. This is a sentiment that's shared by many in the music industry, actually. Bow Wow's thoughts are light on the vital need for a resurgence of nurturing and fostering emerging talents in the ever-evolving realm of music. Bow Wow's tweet resonated with fans and industry insiders alike as he questioned the commitment of record labels to artist development. In the tweet, he wrote, "Can we please bring back artist development at these labels…. Do these labels even care about these artist? Y'all be throwing them on platforms knowing they not ready. A boxer is trained and taught before battle. We just keep throwing these subpar a** artist out here with no proper teaching."

Bow Wow's insightful analogy between the music industry and the world of boxing made perfect sense. He highlighted the level of training that boxers undergo before entering the ring, emphasizing that they are taught and honed for battle. In contrast, he said emerging artists are often put onto platforms without being properly prepared. He feels as though this leads to the emergence of what he deemed "subpar" talents who lack proper mentoring.

Bow Wow Thinks Fans Are Waking Up

However, his sentiments didn't end there. He kept going by proceeding to name artists he felt deserved a push. "Its too many real ones out here on the come up like Symba, Westside Boogie ... I can name so many more Lady London, Lola like new artist that GOT IT! Who deserve the push… but instead … man I'm done even speaking on it haha s**t be getting me hot. Stop pushing that bs on us! The fans are waking up and hip hop is about to change for the better. Stay in the house if you playing and move over and let the real ones play."

Lastly, he echoed his words and doubled-down by what he meant by subpar. "They cant talk. I don’t understand wtf they saying," he said. "Be dry as hell in interviews. Y'all know I take the stage serious! I don't even wanna get on they stage presence. Rapping over vocals shit is sloppy out here man. We gotta clean this shit up. Get better or get tf out the way." Fans resonated with his comments with many responses. "It’s not fun to see artists drop anymore," one person said. "Labels don’t believe in Rollouts or building the anticipation like they used to." "That’s over with now .. these labels are openly telling artist to already come to them established and popping and already platinum," said another. What are your thoughts? Let us know below on HNHH!

