Bow Wow Might’ve Shaded Erica Mena On Instagram, Fans Call Him Out

Bow Wow's latest Instagram Live has fans feeling a certain way, because they think he's playing around being petty. While it's a pretty innocuous situation, it didn't take long for viewers to connect the dots and see the potential shade on display. Moreover, he responded to people talking about the streaming service Tubi during his stream, and he said he had never heard of it before. The Columbus, Ohio native's chat found it pretty eyebrow-raising, and proceeded to flood his comments with claims of cap, telling him to be forthright with them. That's because Tubi not only hosts some of his own filmography, but also that of his ex-fiancée, reality star Erica Mena.

"Tubby?” Bow Wow remarked, mispronouncing the app's name and, according to viewers, faking ignorance. “I don’t know what that is. Everybody talking about Tubby- I don’t know what the f**k y’all talking about. I don’t know what that is. Y’all cr*zy. I don’t know what y’all talking about." A friend who was with him eventually corrected his pronunciation and said they'd talked about it before. Still, the Like Mike star couldn't remember it in the moment, or he just decided to keep playing along with fans.

Read More: Bow Wow Calls Out Keshia Chante For “Bulls**t” Beef Origin Story

Fans Think Bow Wow Side-Eyed Erica Mena In This Instagram Live Clip

For those unaware, Erica Mena and Bow Wow seem to be on relatively good terms right now, with the latter sending love to the former on multiple occasions since their split, especially recently. However, things were actually pretty nasty between them at one point, with the rapper threatening to release the Love & Hip Hop alum's sex tape. In addition, she accused him of physically abusing her and various other partners and women back in 2019. Even though things seemed to slow down, fans think this IG Live indicates there's still some bad blood.

Of course, they both have their own careers, scandals, and lives to take care of right now. In fact, they might just be so busy that they have no time to sit down to stream some content on any other service that isn't one of the top dogs. Jokes aside, it seems like this will most likely stay a fan theory. For more news and the latest updates on Erica Mena and Bow Wow, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Erica Mena Says Bernice Burgos Is Her Skin Colour Goals, Responds To “Blackfacing” Backlash

[via]