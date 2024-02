Shad Gregory Moss, aka Bow Wow, got an early start to his career at the ripe age of 6 years old in 1993. Snoop Dogg was impressed by his performance at a concert in Los Angeles and afterwards donned him the moniker “’Lil Bow Wow.” He has since had a decorated career as an actor, staring in "Like Mike," "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," and "CSI: Cyber." He has collaborated with many artists including Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Wayne, Omarion, Snoop Dogg, and Soulja Boy.