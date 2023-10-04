Bow Wow Calls Out Keshia Chante For “Bullsh*t” Beef Origin Story

During her recent appearance on The Brandon Gonez Show, Keshia Chante revealed the origins of her beef with Bow Wow. According to her, she had been cast to star in one of his music videos, but after she turned down his offer to hang out at his hotel, her team told her she had been replaced with Angela Simmons. At that point, she says that Chris Brown came to her trailer to let her know that she could star in one of his videos instead.

Chante explained how the beef followed her for years, and continued when she became a host on 106 & Park. "He just kept hazing me," she described. She went on to claim that Bow Wow would intentionally cause her to mess up her lines in attempts to get back at her. Chante says that Drake was able to put in a good word for her with Bow Wow when they interviewed him, and eventually things cooled off. She then took to social media to reveal that the two of them had spoken on the phone since her interview. Chante explained that her depiction of what happened was simply a "misunderstanding," and it appeared that the two of them were on great terms. "I LOVE Bow & he's been NOTHING but respectful towards me over the last 10+ years," she wrote. Bow Wow responded to her explanation, writing "Love u 2 keesh."

Bow Wow Says He Has "So Much Sh*t" On Keshia Chante

It appears as though Bow Wow has an entirely different account of what went down between the two of them, however. He recently took to social media to respond to her claims, calling them nothing but "bullsh*t" in a turn of events. Obviously, there's two sides to every story, so it's possible that the two of them just remember different versions of what really happened. With that being said, it's clear that Bow Wow isn't happy about how he was painted in Chante's account. "I have so much sh*t on her," he continued.

Bow Wow claims that he never picked Chante to be in the video, and only recast the role because he felt his label was forcing him to push other artists with his own work. He also adds that if he had invited her to his hotel, it was only because he invited the women starring in his videos wherever he was going "to build chemistry." What do you think of Bow Wow's response to Keshia Chante's comments about their beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

