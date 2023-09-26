Bow Wow Beefs With Unidentified Person

Bow Wow wants all the smoke. Except fans don't know with who. The rapper recently found himself in the spotlight. This came after taking a swipe at an unnamed individual who slid into his DJ's DMs. While Bow Wow didn't reveal the identity of the individual, it's clear that the person in question is likely a fellow rapper. "Ayo bro you a clown!" Bow Wow wrote in an IG post, "Don't come to my city and DM my DJ asking him what's cracking in the city! You hit me! Now I know where we stand. You always been jealous of me. You always been second to me in anything! I took your s**t made it mine and now I own what I created. We gone start addressing all these fake weirdo s**t you be on."

Social media users were puzzled. Although Bow Wow left no clues as to who the culprit is, people in the comments speculated after he posted that. "The way he didn’t put an @ on it I feel like he talking to me, what he say fck me for?," one commenter wrote. "He must be beefing with Romeo or some s**t," another said. "If u want us involved, you gotta give us the full information, who u talking to. We want all the tea," someone else commented.

Bow Wow Comes For Someone On Social Media

While Bow Wow has had his fair share of beefs over the years, most of them have been squashed. One noteworthy beef in recent times involved Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri. For those familiar with his journey, Jermaine Dupri served as a key mentor and was credited with discovering the young artist. Tensions arose when Bow Wow publicly expressed regret over his decision to sign with Dupri. However, this feud was put to rest at the Lover's and Friends Festival. A video captured the two playfully laughing and enjoying themselves. Bow Wow extended an olive branch by reconnecting with JD on social media. He decided to take the high road to reconcile their differences.

Bow Wow's recent comments on social media may leave fans speculating about the identity of this unnamed individual. However, one thing is clear – his legacy as a hip-hop icon remains unshaken. And he's not one to shy away from defending his position in the industry. Who do you think Bow Wow's message was directed to? Let us know in the comments below. For more news on Bow Wow and updates, stay tuned to HNHH.

