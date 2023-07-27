Bow Wow Responds To Scam Accusations, Picks Up Another On The Way

Even though he’s a well-known figure in hip-hop, Bow Wow stands accused of getting that bag by any means necessary. Moreover, another rapper accused him of scamming them for a feature, shortly after he received a $15,000 lawsuit for allegedly doing so to a 10-year-old MC. In an exclusive statement to The Neighborhood Talk, a woman who goes by the stage name of Rich Behavior claimed that Bow got in contact with her in 2022 for a feature. Apparently, the 36-year-old worked on an “intro” before he even got a song from Rich Behavior. Regardless, he asked for $3,000 split between two payments to different accounts, and the hopeful artist obliged.

However, after Rich Behavior sent screenshots of the completed payments, Bow Wow never responded back. As such, she told the outlet that she currently seeks legal representation to move forward with a lawsuit, and doesn’t trust reaching out to artists anymore. Of course, it’s likely that the Ohio native will deny these claims, as he did the 10-year-old’s. Not only that, but Bow made the understandable but unverified claim that this rapper in particular got catfished by a fake account.

Bow Wow Might Be Sued Again For Alleged Scamming

“D pimpin done got yall again huh?” Bow Wow tweeted. For those unaware, “D Pimpin” is an Atlanta rapper who previously scammed people pretending to be Bow. “I dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”

Meanwhile, the Like Mike star probably doesn’t think much of these modern rappers anyway, thought that’s no excuse to scam them. “‘Cause n***as puttin’ out trash-a** music,” he remarked at the 2023 BET Awards about the lack of lots of chart-topping hip-hop this year. “Everything sound alike, everything repetitive, same tempo… everybody could do that, you know what I’m saying? You really gotta have talent, you really gotta go. I think people are startin’ to get tired of it now, that’s why you don’t see nothin’ chartin.” For more news and the latest updates on Bow Wow, come back to HNHH.

