scam
- MusicDJ Akademiks Addresses Adin Ross & 21 Savage Scam AllegationsEven though the situation between Ross and Savage seems to have resolved between them, folks still have their theories and criticisms.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralAdin Ross Was Despondent After 21 Savage Allegedly Scammed HimAdin Ross was absolutely devastated.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do ItThe rapper says he had a chance to take off with some cash from Tekashi without compensating for it, but he acted against that temptation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralAdin Ross Pays $200K For Unreleased Kanye West & Travis Scott Song, Allegedly Gets Scammed InsteadAdin Ross couldn't believe it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYK Osiris Called Out By YouTuber For Scamming Him For $60K In Basketball GameApparently the rapper's "double or nothing" bets brought his total debt up a lot, one that he's now accused of refusing to honor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBow Wow Responds To Scam Accusations, Picks Up Another On The WayThe rapper claimed that the 10-year-old that sued him got catfished, and now he has another scamming claim against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBirdman Scammed Out Of $5.4 Million In Oil BusinessThe FBI searched for the culprit for ten years and interviewed the Cash Money executive to try to catch him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Delivers Epic Rant Over DJ Envy Real Estate Scam AllegationsJoe Budden had a lot to say on the situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Trolls DJ Envy Over Alleged Real Estate ScamRick Ross trolled DJ Envy while hanging out with Tony Robinson.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMAGA Faithful Fall For Currency ScamTrump's fans are getting scammed.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Targeted In $40K Scam On Set Of Netflix's "Back In Action"The feature marked Cameron Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus, but now, rumors claims she's done after filming this movie.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJT Recalls Feeling "Exempt" From Jail While She Scammed PeopleThe City Girl spoke of her family facing jail time and growing up feeling invincible from it before making it big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipAntonio Brown Accused Of Using Lil Wayne's Name In Attempted $500K Promoter ScamThe same lawsuit accuses AB of selling a fake Richard Mille RM 011 to Ryan Kane.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian & Scott Disick Hit With $40M+ Lawsuit Over Alleged Instagram Contest ScamThe reality stars have been roped into a class action lawsuit along with an Australian company called Curated.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsD.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate PastorBishop Whitehead, the pastor who was robbed at the pulpit, had a fiery interview with the comedian who he called a "punk."By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Keeping $1.1M Payday After Cancelling Concert During SoundcheckBreezy and Lil Baby hit the road on their "One Of Them Ones" tour earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes