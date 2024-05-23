Sean Kingston’s Home Gets Raided, His Mother Arrested Amid Alleged Fraud Investigation

TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The raid was reportedly connected to a lawsuit filed against Kingston earlier this year.

Today, Sean Kingston's Florida mansion was reportedly raided by authorities in connection to a lawsuit. The suit was filed in February of this year by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC. They accuse the performer of breach of contract as well as fraud. Allegedly, he reached out to the company last year to buy an entertainment system, which was reportedly worth roughly $150K. To lower the price, Kingston allegedly agreed to promote the product in a video with Justin Bieber but never followed through with his end of the deal.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," attorney Dennis Card claims. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

Sean Kingston Accused Of Scamming Ver Ver Entertainment LLC

At the time of writing it's unclear whether or not Kingston was home during the raid, though his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner was. She was taken into custody at the scene on various charges of fraud and theft. The company suing Kingston believes the musician didn't “have any intention” of making a promotional video for their product. "He's 100 percent a scammer, he's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he's got judgments against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them," Card alleges. "This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."

What do you think of Sean Kingston's home getting raided by authorities this morning because he allegedly failed to pay for a $150K entertainment system? What about his mother being taken into custody on various charges? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

