The Game Clowns Sean Kingston’s Mother After Her Mugshot Surfaces Online

Last week, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner made headlines after officials raided the artist's Florida mansion. Reportedly, the raid was conducted in connection to a lawsuit filed against Kingston earlier this year by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC. The company accuses him of failing to follow through with an agreement to make promotional videos with Justin Bieber in exchange for a $150K entertainment system. According to them, the entertainment system in question is allegedly still in his possession despite him not paying for it in its entirety.

His mother was taken into custody on the scene, though Kingston himself wasn't home during the raid. Hours later, he was arrested at a concert in California on fraud and theft charges. Now, Turner's mugshot has surfaced online, and unsurprisingly, most social media users are being anything but nice.

The Game Says He's "Out"

The Game even took to No Jumper's Instagram comments section to weigh in yesterday. According to him, however, he's better off refraining from saying anything at all. "Unmmm… aite, I’m out," he wrote simply. His comment has other users split. While some aren't surprised that he decided to chime in, others are telling him to mind his own business, as it appears as though Kingston and his family are already dealing with enough.

Turner is far from the only person he's clowned on as of late, however. Earlier this month, The Game also went after Meek Mill. The Philadelphia-born performer had shared an apparent vacation selfie, prompting The Game to sarcastically comment "life is good." What do you think of Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, getting arrested following a raid of his Florida home? What about The Game weighing in on Turner's mugshot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

