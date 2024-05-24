Sean Kingston Arrested Hours After House Raid On Fraud & Theft Charges

TLC And Shaggy Perform At Budweiser Stage
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 15: Sean Kingston performs at Budweiser Stage on June 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Things are getting more complicated for Sean Kingston.

Just hours after his mother went into police custody during a SWAT raid on his Florida mansion, authorities arrested Sean Kingston at a California concert on fraud and theft charges. Moreover, he was performing at Fort Irwin for U.S. Army personnel, as indicated by social media coverage of these chaotic developments and some surfaced show clips. The singer and rapper now awaits extradition to Florida, where authorities filed these charges, from a San Bernadino jail. Authorities arrested his mother Janice Turner on similar charges of fraud and theft, which he reacted to via his Instagram Story. "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Furthermore, this all relates to a lawsuit against Sean Kingston filed earlier this year from the company Ver Ver Entertainment LLC. They claim Kingston breached his contract with them and committed fraud when he reached out to buy a big TV and sound system. Rather than paying over $100,000 for the goods, he allegedly promised the company that he and "Eenie Meenie" collaborator Justin Bieber would make promotional videos for it. Following a $30,000 down payment and the promise of another $47,000 sum down the line, this promise allegedly never manifested after they installed the TV, and neither did the social media promotions.

Sean Kingston Arrested During Performance

Previously, Sean Kingston caught accusations of failing to pay for certain items, such as a November 2023 debacle with watch company Dream Watch over two unpaid pieces: a Richard Millie Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Phillipe Calibre. The company, seeking an award of over a million dollars, claimed that he contacted them in 2022 to buy the watches. Apparently, a representative flew from Malaysia to Los Angeles to give them. Allegedly, the Jamaican-American creative didn't have the money for them, despite promising to pay via wire transfer.

"Sean Kingston represented his initial wire attempt was rejected because it was flagged by his bank due to the large amount being wired overseas," the lawsuit read. "Thereafter, Kingston represented his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt, amongst other excuses which persisted for over three months until Kingston stopped responding to Plaintiff entirely. Ultimately, the agreed upon funds [are still missing], and Defendants continue to refuse to render payment as agreed. Defendant Kingston continues to possess the two watches."

Gabriel Bras Nevares
