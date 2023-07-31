fraud
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Might Testify Against Cesar Pina In Real Estate Fraud Case: ReportPina had previously denied the media personality's involvement in the various lawsuits brought against them for malpractice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsESPN Accused Of Defrauding Emmys With Fake Name SchemeThe broadcaster sought to get statuettes for ineligible members of the "College GameDay" team.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCesar Pina Accused Of Dodging People Trying To Serve Him New LawsuitPina has been avoiding formal receipt of yet another lawsuit.By Ben Mock
- SportsEx-Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22M From TeamThe man was in charge of the the team's "virtual credit card" program.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoe Smith Accuses "L&HH" Star Moniece Slaughter Of Forging Checks During Their RelationshipSmith claims he lost $109K to the reality star.By Ben Mock
- SportsGlen Davis Found Guilty In NBA Welfare Fraud CaseDavis is one of 18 former players on trial over the scheme.By Ben Mock
- MusicRick Ross Trolls DJ Envy Over Alleged Real Estate FraudRick Ross labeled DJ Envy a "thief" and a "scammer."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBrittish Williams Gets 4 Years In Prison For Numerous Fraud CountsWilliams seemingly got off okay compared to the list of charges she faced.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Envy Receives Memphis Bleek's Shade In New IG Post: "We Ain’t Scamming"While this wasn't a direct shot at the media personality, it's hard to hear any hip-hop figure talk about scams these days and not think about him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Envy Fraud Accusations Prompt "The Breakfast Club" To Look For New Co-HostAccording to a new job posting uploaded online by iHeartMedia, the commentator's legal trouble caught up to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Clowns DJ Envy For Alleged Fraud Scheme: "He Can’t Even Read""It took you 20 years to get it, you gave it to him in 20 minutes? You might be the dummy!" Akademiks expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Sports"Dr. Pat" Of "The Kardashians" Is In Prison For Defrauding The NBADr. Patrick Khaziran is serving 30 months for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Envy's Fraud Allegations Addressed On "The Breakfast Club": WatchEnvy's former business partner recently put him on blast as lawsuits continue to unfold for the media personality.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFormer 50 Cent Worker Pleads Guilty To Multi-Million Fraud SchemeFans are in awe of 50's legal victories coming one after another.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Envy Hits Tony Robinson With Defamation SuitEnvy is hitting back amidst his many fraud lawsuits.By Ben Mock
- SportsTerrence Williams Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For NBA Fraud SchemeWilliams is believed to fraudently claimed more than $4 million from a NBA healthcare program.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Denies Involvement In Real Estate Fraud Scheme, Wants Lawsuit DismissedOne of the media figure's codefendants even vouched for him- and he's allegedly a victim, not a perpetrator, of the scam.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicG Herbo Forced To Pay Out Victims As Part Of Plea DealG Herbo will have to pay back some of the victims of his fraud.By Lavender Alexandria