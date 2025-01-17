Brittish Williams Posts Prison Update Following "Basketball Wives" Star's Fraud Scandal

Brittish Williams reportedly shared a picture of her and some friends from behind bars, which indicates that she's doing pretty well in prison. Of course, this didn't come with many other details, but at least it seems like she found community and has some people to spend quality time with in there. For those unaware, the former Basketball Wives reality television star received a four-year sentence for various fraud charges – including tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud, and COVID-19-related scams – back in 2023. Considering all the charges that she actually faces, she actually did not have the worst outcome in the world.

Moreover, Brittish Williams' fraud reportedly reached the $564,000 mark, with three specific pandemic fraud schemes forming part of the wider fraudulent picture. In May, she pleaded guilty to 15 different felony counts spread across four distinct categories: three counts of wire fraud, five counts of misusing a social security number, three counts issuing fabricated statements to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and four counts of bank fraud. Williams has to pay the $564K back and must also serve five years of supervised release after she concludes her prison sentence.

Brittish Williams In Prison

This was back in October of 2023, but it wasn't until a couple of months later that Brittish Williams fell into the hands of law enforcement. They arrested her for failure to surrender, as the court suspended her sentence for her to spend Christmas with her family but she failed to surrender by the agreed date of January 3 of last year. Williams requested another sentence suspension after wrapping up her sentence reduction hearing, but her motion did not go through and she faced court on January 25 after remaining in police custody.