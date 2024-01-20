Brittish Williams Arrested For Failure To Surrender

Brittish Williams has been arrested after failing to surrender to corrective services to begin her prison sentence for 15 felonies. Williams, best known for her time on Basketball Wives, had previously had her sentence suspended in order to spend Christmas with her daughter, failed to surrender on January 3. She then requested a second suspension of her sentence pending the resolution of her sentence reduction hearing. However, her motion was denied and she was remanded into custody. She will appear before a judge on January 25.

Williams was sentenced to four years in December 2023 on a litany of financial crimes. However, Williams has long claimed that she was unaware that many of her crimes were in fact illegal and that her sentence is overly harsh. However, given the extent of her misdeeds, it is unlikely she is going to receive much sympathy from a judge.

Glen Davis Found Guilty In NBA Welfare Fraud Case

However, Williams is not the only NBA-related person who is facing significant prison time. In November, former NBA player Glen Davis has been found guilty for his role in a wide-ranging scheme to defraud the NBA's alumni welfare and healthcare policy. Nicknamed "Big Baby", Davis is best known for his time as a role player on the late 2000s Celtics. The Celtics acquired Davis' draft rights in 2007 alongside those of Ray Allen. Davis was out of the league by 2015, re-emerging in Canada for a season later in the decade.

However, Davis was part of a ring of nearly 20 former players who made millions from fraudulent healthcare expense claims. These were made against the league's fund that provides healthcare to former players. According to sports CPA Robert Raiola, Davis was found guilty of "health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud." He is one of 18 former players and related figures who are being tried in the wide-ranging case.

