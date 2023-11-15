Fat Joe Roasts Gillie Da Kid For Challenging Jamal Crawford

Fat Joe has clowned on Gillie Da Kid after the latter challenged Jamal Crawford to a one-on-one basketball challenge. “Yo, Gillie gotta stop. Nobody loves Gillie and Wallo more than me, but Gillie one-on-one against Jamal Crawford? I don’t got Gillie scoring two [points]. Gillie from Philly, my brother, talking about how he taking on Jamal Crawford — is he on dust? What they got over there in Philly, the tranq [tranquilizer]. You seen that shit where people be just Zombie’d out. It’s worse! Yeah, Gillie gotta relax," Joe said on Instagram. Furthermore, Joe told Crawford to "break his ankles" in reference to Gillie.

Gillie's challenge originally came on his podcast. "I bet you Jamal Crawford will not accept this challenge one-on-one. I will cook the sh-t [out of him]. Let me just say this, Jamal Crawford is gonna get his baskets — that’s what he do. He cook everybody. But guess who else going in the oven? Jamal fucking Crawford. He gotta guard me. I’m like Bubba Chuck. I know I’m a muthaf-cking liability on muthaf-cking defense, but I’m such a liability on offense that it don’t even f-ckin matter," Gillie bragged. While the Philly rapper has some wins against other musicians in streetball, Crawford is likely going to be a whole other challenge.

Read More: Mark Jackson Receives Team Ban From Knicks, Won’t Call Games This Season

Jamal Crawford Accepts

The reason Fat Joe responded in the way he did is because Crawford has actually taken Gillie up on the offer. “Aye @gilliedakid, they slipped you something real serious huh? I don’t bother nobody, now you want ‘Jamal Wick Crawford’ to play 1’s with?! This will be worst than what the Hitman did to Martin. It’s on,” Crawford wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Furthermore, Crawford suggested that the loser donate $50,000 to charity as a way of upping the stakes.

Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, retired in 2020 after 20 seasons in the NBA. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2000 Draft and spent time with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns, and Nets. While never claiming a ring or an all-star appearance, he is viewed as one of the most consistent, dedicated, and likeable players of his generation. Role-defining sixth man Lou Williams recently said that he believed Crawford should be elected to the Hall of Fame before he was.

Read More: Ice Cube Has Basketball Hall Of Fame Award Named After Him

[via]