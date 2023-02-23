prison sentence
- CrimeRappers Who Have Received Lengthy Prison SentencesHip Hop’s long history with crime has put many rappers behind bars.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureFredo Sentenced To Five Years In Dubai Prison For Drug Possession, Reports SayFredo finds himself back behind bars just about three months later. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBrittish Williams Arrested For Failure To SurrenderThe "Basketball Wives" star is due to start a four-year prison sentence.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Purk Serving 20 Years In Prison For Atlantic Station Double Murder: ReportA 12 and 15-year-old tragically lost their lives in the 2022 incident.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTsu Surf Hit With Five-Year Prison Sentence For RICO ChargesTsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFetty Wap Prison Update: "679" Rapper Remains Positive In Tell-All InterviewWhile speaking with "XXL," Fetty said he's been keeping his mind occupied with plenty of writing – and not just music.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRalo Released From Federal Prison After Serving Six YearsAfter six years, Ralo was met with tons of love right away. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Bail Denied (Again) After Moving To Supermax PrisonPoor Tory.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSuspects In ASAP Press Murder Sentenced To Decades In PrisonThe two men had shot the A$AP Mob member in the head, and he died years later from a seizure caused by the shooting's head injury.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four YearsTory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month.By Caroline Fisher
- TVDanny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In PrisonMasterson was found guilty on two charges of rape back in May.By Ben Mock
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Received Letter Of Support From A Police ChiefDespite all of these letters, Tory was still sentenced to 10 years.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Refuses To Apologize Amid 10-Year Prison SentenceTory Lanez broke his silence last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Roasted After His Two-Year-Old Tweet Ages HorriblyTory Lanez's old tweet is getting a lot of attention.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIggy Azalea's Letter About Tory Lanez Gets Published OnlineThe letter was published by legal writer Meghann Cuniff.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez's Mindset Revealed Amid 10-Year Prison SentenceTory Lanez is going through it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reacts To Tory Lanez SentenceBoosie had some insights on Tory's situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsTwitter lets its feelings be known about the Tory Lanez situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicG Herbo Finally Addresses Prison Time & Plea DealThe Chicago rapper is just trying to stay positive, calm, and collected. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCasanova Receives 15-Year Prison SentenceCasanova had previous asked for leniency.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFetty Wap Receives Six-Year Sentence For Drug ChargesFetty Wap will stay in prison untl at least 2028.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Artist Syko Bob Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence For Gun PossessionThe Florida rapper pleaded guilty in December of last year to a charge of gun possession, following a January arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With 20 More Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsThe rapper faces additional years in prison for child pornography and enticement of a minor charges.By Diya Singhvi