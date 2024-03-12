Cardi B's Friend Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case

Star Brim was previously arrested on RICO charges for allegedly strong involvement in gang activity, and Cardi B's best friend just received her sentence for it. Moreover, she will serve one year and one day in prison, which will precede three years of supervised release. For those unaware, Brim pled guilty to criminal acts committed by the 5-9 Brims gang, an offshoot of the Bloods. Through the RICO Act, authorities charged her and 17 other individuals and alleged that she was deeply involved in most matters relating to the organization. For example, prosecutors called her the "Godmother" of the group that orchestrated various crimes such as fraud, assault, and much more.

Furthermore, the 5-9 Brims became a target for many law enforcement authorities in New York attempting to squash out gang-related crimes in the area. Cardi B's colleague will not specifically undergo house arrest again, from what reports indicate. But Judge George B. Daniels did name a few ways in which Star Brim will not be able to return to her violent past or further gang-related plots. Strict orders will surface to not associate with the Bloods or any of its subdivisions, both in the online sense and in the physical sense by avoiding known Blood areas.

Star Brim, Cardi B & Company At VMAs After Party In 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 26: Naturi Naughton, Regina King, Cardi B and Star Brim attend MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images)

In addition, the conditions behind Star Brim's release indicate that she must fulfill an outpatient mental health treatment program and comply with routine drug testing. She must also pay a special assessment of $100 immediately in addition to her sentence and release terms. Regardless, Judge Daniels suggested Brim complete her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, and that her schedule of surrender will be before 2PM on July 1 of this year. It's unclear whether she will maintain communication with the likes of Cardi B.

Meanwhile, this is not the only legal battle that Brim has been a part of over the past few years. Authorities also charged her over an alleged beat-down at a strip club a couple of years ago. We'll see if this is the true end of the line for Star Brim's involvement with the 5-9. For more news on her and the latest updates on Cardi B, come back to HNHH.

