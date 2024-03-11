Cardi B Says She Ran Into “Somebody” At Vanity Fair Party & Fans Theorize It Was Saweetie

Cardi B says she ran “into somebody” at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday and while she didn’t realize who it was, fans on social media are theorizing it was Saweetie. “I definitely ran into somebody,” she said on Instagram Live. “You know me, I don’t play that sh*t. But I’ll call you later ‘cause I’m on Live. I’ll tell you all the tea on her later. Bye.”

In addition to fans debating whether the “somebody” was Saweetie, users on Instagram complained about Cardi starting drama. “Mean girl behavior but yall swear it’s Nicki this girl need to be in jail honestly idk how she get away with the ish she do!!!” one fan commented on a post of the clip on The Neighborhood Talk. Another asked: “How she say she don’t like social media and have anxiety but yet stay on live rambling?”

Cardi B Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Cardi B at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Rumors of a feud between Cardi and Saweetie began back in 2022 when allegations surfaced that the rapper had an affair with Cardi’s husband, Offset. Cardi shot down the idea at the time. “No baby you lying,” she wrote on Twitter while going back and forth with a fan. “You makin crazy lies starting sh*t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!” Saweetie also previously dated Offset’s Migos partner, Quavo, from 2019 to 2021.

Cardi B Starts Drama On IG Live

