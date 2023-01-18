Prepare to be inundated with news about Cardi B. The “Up” rapper recently sat down with her friend Jason Lee for his new Revolt series, and she’s addressing all the controversies she once avoided. We’ve been steadily reporting on the updates from the intimate interview, and the latest clip focuses on those rumors about Saweetie and Offset.

Lee asked why Cardi decided not to respond to the gossip. “You know why I was quiet?” she answered. “I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna find out the truth.”

Read More: Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album

“And you know that I was finding out that truth,” she continued. “So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”

“So, I’m like, you know what? I’m just not gonna entertain the bullsh*t, because if I entertain it, it’s gonna keep goin’ longer and longer,” Cardi also added. “At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house.”

Lee commended Cardi on her growth for knowing when to restrain from getting involved in social media shenanigans.

“When the Selena girl said she was pregnant by Offset, and she was showing her stomach,” said Cardi. “She even showed the baby and everything. And I was going so hard like, ‘It’s not true!’ Every single time that I kept saying this, it’s not true, people on purpose kept saying, ‘It’s true!’

“So, it’s like, I have learned from those experiences not to even address things that’s going on in my home,” she continued. “When I know the truth. ‘Cause it’s like, people gonna make it worse, ’cause it’s just entertainment.”

The rumors of Offset and Saweetie first took off after it was alleged that Quavo hinted at the affair. On his track “Messy” Takeoff, Quavo rapped: “B*tch f*cked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all) / You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it) / Now sh*t got messy (Uh).”

Later, Cardi said Offset would address the rumor on his next album. “STAY TUNED,” she wrote at the time. Listen to Cardi explain herself above.