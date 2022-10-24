The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.

As fans continue to speculate the reason for the split, the one rumor that has run rampant on the blogs is an alleged affair between Offset and Saweetie, Quavo’s ex-girlfriend.

It appears that Offset is preparing to address these rumors head-on when his new album drops on November 11th, according to Cardi B.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Offset, Quavo and Cardi B attend as Atlantic Records celebrates the 2018 VMA’s on August 20, 2018 at TAO Downtown in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Over the weekend, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper clapped back at Instagram page @its_onsite after they published a screenshot of the Bronx rapper’s spat with Madonna. “It is Sunday morning and Cardi B is up and at em ranting and raving about Madonna mentioning her name on an IG post yesterday… Seems like she responds to everything except that rumor… You know what never mind,” the caption read.

Cardi suggested that Offset will speak on these rumors on his forthcoming project. “That rumor would be address on Offset album,” she wrote. “STAY TUNED.”

Earlier this year, Offset unveiled two new singles in the lead-up to his upcoming album, “54321” produced by Baby Keem and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “Code.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Offset’s upcoming album.