Rumors
- Music21 Savage Embarking On International Tour After Immigration Struggles: ReportWhile this report is purely speculative, it would be great to see the Slaughter Gang MC enjoy his freedom in a big way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsStephen Jackson's Wife Says They Are "Happily Married" Without A Prenup Amid Resurfaced RumorsJackson reportedly broke up with an ex-fiancee 20 years ago due to prenup discussions.By Ben Mock
- MusicMary J Blige Shoots Down "Verzuz" Rumors: "I Could Put The 'What's The 411' Album On & Just Walk Away"Mary J. Blige has no interest in appearing on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz Addresses Sexyy Red Relationship RumorsSome fans speculated that Boosie was the mystery man Sexyy Red posted today.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipEazy The Block Captain Addresses Remy Ma Cheating RumorsThe battle rapper said that "there's a lot of rumors out that he will address very soon," hinting towards quite the comprehensive statement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTems Breaks Silence On Ridiculous Future Pregnancy RumorFans had been waiting for Tems to respond.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTems & Future Pregnancy Rumors Spiral Out Of Control On TwitterFans on Twitter think Tems and Future may have a baby on the way.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipNicki Minaj Asked "Where The Opps At?" At VMAs As Kenneth Petty & Offset ClashWhile Nicki didn't say anything, she laughed at a fan asking for her opps, which her husband Kenneth Petty was certainly looking for.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGee Gotti's Still Alive, He Confirms Following Rumors Of His DeathThe New York drill rapper took to Instagram to confirm that he's still with us after multiple outlets reported on his passing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsWho Is Tianna Lynnm? Travis Scott's Rumored New LadyThe rapper and model were seen soaking up the sun in Ibiza.By Demi Phillips
- MusicDrake Mentions ASAP Rocky In Alleged Upcoming Lil Yachty CollabA fan allegedly caught the duo filming a music video together, and was able to record bits of the song itself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Viral"Cardi B Is Back," Fans Declare On Twitter, She Promises Announcement TomorrowCardi B promised fans that she's making a big announcement soon, and fans are hoping that it's a new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNew Playboi Carti Leak Fuels Rumors Of New Music Coming SoonThis is nothing new, so maybe vamps should stop holding their breath before they pass out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey Speaks On Cheating Rumors About His Wife, Marjorie Bridges"We fine," the entertainment icon maintained at Invest Fest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSteve Harvey Reportedly Fires Social Media Manager Over Divorce Rumors, Viral Comedian TweetHarvey has had a pretty wild week.By Ben Mock
- Music03 Greedo Rumors That He Was Murdered Proven False By His ManagerFans went into a frenzy when these speculations swirled online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Collab Single Rumors Surface OnlineAre we getting another "WAP"-style hit, or do the femcees have something else planned?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Finally Addresses Long-Rumored Drake Collab AlbumDid Baby confirm this anticipation, or did he shut it down?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipChloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors"Y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Roller Skates With Jeremih, Denies Dating Rumors"That man has never touched me & never will," Walker says.By Caroline Fisher