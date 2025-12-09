Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors About Her Son’s Name

It's only been a few weeks since Cardi B gave birth to her youngest child, but fans already have plenty of burning questions. One of these questions, which the femcee receives on a daily basis, is what his name is. She's yet to let the cat out of the bag, though during a recent livestream, she did rule at least one name out.

"'How is baby Liem?' That is not his name. That's my man's brand, his clothing brand," she clarified, as captured by Live Bitez on Instagram. "One day I'll tell y'all my son's name. It's so cute, I love his name. But no, that's my man's clothing brand's name."

At the time of writing, it remains unclear when she plans to share the big news. It might not be for a while, however, as she didn't announce her daughter Blossom's name until almost a year after her birth. Cardi shares Blossom with her ex Offset, along with two other children, Kulture and Wave. The father of her youngest child is her current partner, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Rumors about her son's name aren't all Cardi has had to shut down in recent days, however. Recently, rumors that Offset and Diggs got into a fight at the club also began to circulate online. According to her, this never happened, and it didn't take the "Enough" performer long to set the record straight.

"Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap... Offset pulls up," commentator Alexis for GoatTVDaily tweeted over the weekend. "And Stefon's scary a** really tried to have security block him. Like be serious. Security wasn't even entertaining that, they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that."