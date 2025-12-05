Cardi B Parties Hard With Stefon Diggs During His Birthday Club Outing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Parties Stefon Diggs Birthday Club Outing Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015. © BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs recently caused Cardi B marriage rumors to spark back up again... Could they be celebrating something more?

Cardi B has many reasons to celebrate her 2025, but perhaps none are more important than her relationship and baby boy with Stefon Diggs. Despite all the drama surrounding them, they are very happy to be around one another and celebrate their milestones, including the NFL player's 32nd birthday on November 29.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see the couple partying together at a club to commemorate the occasion. However, it's unclear if these videos are from his birthday itself or if they chose to celebrate sometime later. Either way, the Bronx superstar cheered as the New England Patriot's friends and family sang him a happy birthday. Also, you can see a clip of her enthusiastically rapping along to her track "Magnet" with some friends.

This is very wholesome to see, but also interesting for those fans who just can't get their tinfoil hats off. For those unaware, Stefon Diggs sparked Cardi B marriage rumors recently thanks to his reaction to a gift from the Patriots' Spanish media team. When they gave him a "Patriots Español" hoodie, he asked for two more: a small one presumably for his baby boy with the femcee, and another one for his "esposa," the Spanish word for "wife."

Whether it's a semantics issue or a slip, fans would still love to see a confirmation. At this rate, though, we will only get that once the couple is ready to celebrate it and flaunt it online. After all, they value their privacy.

Read More: Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Court Case

However, things aren't always easy concerning Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship dynamic. A big hurdle they have to contend with is the former's ongoing divorce from Offset. While this reached some stagnant points of contention in court, their social media spats are what are driving most of the updates.

Sadly, this court case has also led to some misinformation online affecting both parties. For example, the former Migo took to Instagram to deny reports that he rejected Cardi's $10 million settlement offer. As for what happens next in court, we will have to patiently wait and see.

Read More: Chris Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs For Defamation & Sexual Misconduct

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Marriage Rumors Hip Hop News Gossip Stefon Diggs Sends Cardi B Marriage Rumors Into Overdrive 2.0K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.7K
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs 4.7K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Close Miami Outing Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Up Close And Intimate During Miami Outing 5.7K
Comments 0