Cardi B Parties Hard With Stefon Diggs During His Birthday Club Outing

Cardi B has many reasons to celebrate her 2025, but perhaps none are more important than her relationship and baby boy with Stefon Diggs. Despite all the drama surrounding them, they are very happy to be around one another and celebrate their milestones, including the NFL player's 32nd birthday on November 29.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see the couple partying together at a club to commemorate the occasion. However, it's unclear if these videos are from his birthday itself or if they chose to celebrate sometime later. Either way, the Bronx superstar cheered as the New England Patriot's friends and family sang him a happy birthday. Also, you can see a clip of her enthusiastically rapping along to her track "Magnet" with some friends.

This is very wholesome to see, but also interesting for those fans who just can't get their tinfoil hats off. For those unaware, Stefon Diggs sparked Cardi B marriage rumors recently thanks to his reaction to a gift from the Patriots' Spanish media team. When they gave him a "Patriots Español" hoodie, he asked for two more: a small one presumably for his baby boy with the femcee, and another one for his "esposa," the Spanish word for "wife."

Whether it's a semantics issue or a slip, fans would still love to see a confirmation. At this rate, though, we will only get that once the couple is ready to celebrate it and flaunt it online. After all, they value their privacy.

Cardi B Court Case

However, things aren't always easy concerning Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship dynamic. A big hurdle they have to contend with is the former's ongoing divorce from Offset. While this reached some stagnant points of contention in court, their social media spats are what are driving most of the updates.