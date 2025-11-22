Chris Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs For Defamation & Sexual Misconduct

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 112 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Blake Griffith Counteruses Stefon Diggs Sports News
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) get ready to take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs first got sexual misconduct allegations from Chris Blake Griffith over a year ago, and their legal battle is now very complex.

Stefon Diggs is not escaping the drama, whether that relates to his relationship with Cardi B or sexual misconduct allegations against him. For those unaware, social media personality and alleged stylist Chris Blake Griffith has been accusing him of sexual assault for over a year.

Griffith claimed the New England Patriots player allegedly sexually assaulted him in his Maryland home in 2023, allegedly drugging him and conspiring to kill him in order to quell sexuality rumors. Diggs' brother Darez pleaded guilty to felony grand theft over an alleged attack from him and his colleagues on Griffith in an elevator in October of 2024.

However, just last week, reports emerged that Stefon Diggs sued Chris Blake Griffith for defamation, claiming all his allegations are false. His version of the story is that Griffith hung out with him and some friends in Washington, D.C.. They allegedly went to the NFL wide receiver's house afterwards, and shortly after, he went to his bedroom and his assistant asked Griffith to leave.

Read More: Offset Blasts Finesse2tymes For Chiming In On Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Chris Griffith Lawsuit
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, according to TMZ, the reported stylist filed a countersuit alleging defamation and sexual misconduct. He claimed that Diggs allegedly gave him a candy that drugged him, "exposed his penis" to him outside of the house, masturbated, tried to kiss him, and licked his ear while telling him to go to his bedroom. Griffith says he hid in the bathroom for 45 minutes and alleges that two women and Darez threatened him when he walked out, accusing him of stealing, stripping him, and physically assaulting him.

Chris Blake Griffith claims the alleged elevator incident occurred one week after this. Also, he claims Stefon Diggs made false claims about him on an Instagram burner account. Both parties are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Diggs is also seeking attorneys' fees according to Complex, and perhaps Griffith is as well.

Amid Stefon Diggs' parenthood updates, we will see if this case develops any further. Perhaps the courts will take a look at these lawsuits and leave it at that. But it's been very scandalous so far, so hopefully the truth prevails in this courtroom setting.

Read More: Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Chris Blake Griffith Sexual Assault Sports News Sports Stefon Diggs Sues Christopher Blake Griffith For Sexual Assault Claims 2.5K
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Sports Chris Blake Griffith's Graphic Stefon Diggs Allegations Have JT In Shock 17.9K
NFL: 2025 Season Player Headshots Music Chris Blake Griffith Theorizes About Stefon Diggs' Sexuality With DJ Akademiks 3.5K
NBA: Awards Show Music Chris Blake Griffith Accused Of Faking Drake DMs Because Rapper Refused To “Expose” Stefon Diggs 11.2K
Comments 0