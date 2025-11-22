Chris Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs For Defamation & Sexual Misconduct

Stefon Diggs is not escaping the drama, whether that relates to his relationship with Cardi B or sexual misconduct allegations against him. For those unaware, social media personality and alleged stylist Chris Blake Griffith has been accusing him of sexual assault for over a year.

Griffith claimed the New England Patriots player allegedly sexually assaulted him in his Maryland home in 2023, allegedly drugging him and conspiring to kill him in order to quell sexuality rumors. Diggs' brother Darez pleaded guilty to felony grand theft over an alleged attack from him and his colleagues on Griffith in an elevator in October of 2024.

However, just last week, reports emerged that Stefon Diggs sued Chris Blake Griffith for defamation, claiming all his allegations are false. His version of the story is that Griffith hung out with him and some friends in Washington, D.C.. They allegedly went to the NFL wide receiver's house afterwards, and shortly after, he went to his bedroom and his assistant asked Griffith to leave.

Chris Griffith Lawsuit

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, according to TMZ, the reported stylist filed a countersuit alleging defamation and sexual misconduct. He claimed that Diggs allegedly gave him a candy that drugged him, "exposed his penis" to him outside of the house, masturbated, tried to kiss him, and licked his ear while telling him to go to his bedroom. Griffith says he hid in the bathroom for 45 minutes and alleges that two women and Darez threatened him when he walked out, accusing him of stealing, stripping him, and physically assaulting him.

Chris Blake Griffith claims the alleged elevator incident occurred one week after this. Also, he claims Stefon Diggs made false claims about him on an Instagram burner account. Both parties are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Diggs is also seeking attorneys' fees according to Complex, and perhaps Griffith is as well.

Amid Stefon Diggs' parenthood updates, we will see if this case develops any further. Perhaps the courts will take a look at these lawsuits and leave it at that. But it's been very scandalous so far, so hopefully the truth prevails in this courtroom setting.