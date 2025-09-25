Chris Blake Griffith once again discussed his allegations against Stefon Diggs, joining DJ Akademiks' livestream on Wednesday night to elaborate on the situation. He claims the New England Patriots star sexually assaulted him after a night of partying.

Speaking with Akademiks, Griffith said that he doesn't fault Diggs' partner, Cardi B, for calling him out on social media. "She jumps out there trying to defend her man, and I get it. It is what it is," he said. "At the end of the day, you got a number one album you're promoting, you trying to be the black version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift... It is what it is. You gotta promote a project. I get it."

From there, the two further theorized about Diggs' sexuality. Griffith alleged that Diggs' is bisexual, which prompted several jokes from Akademiks. Griffith then detailed his assault allegations. He said: "We pulled up to the crib on the night out. He talking to me about all the hoes he's got in the crib. Mind you, he's drugged up, whatever the case is, might've popped whatever." He and Akademiks then discussed what drugs Diggs might've allegedly been using.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Griffith's latest comments. "Let Chris keep talking, maybe he’ll eventually tell on himself.. All of this seems personal and nothing about the alleged sexual assault.. It’s giving he wanted Diggs and bitter at Cardi.. This seems obsessive and screams money grab," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Man we in wild times. We got two grown ass men.. discussing and gossiping about another man and who he f*cking."

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

JT resurfaced Chris Blake Griffith's allegations against Stefon Diggs as part of her feud with Cardi B. The two have been at odds for several years, but the beef reignited last week when Am I The Drama? dropped. On the song, "Magnet," Cardi appears to question the sexuality of JT's partner Lil Uzi Vert.