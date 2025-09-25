Chris Blake Griffith Theorizes About Stefon Diggs' Sexuality With DJ Akademiks

BY Cole Blake 747 Views
NFL: 2025 Season Player Headshots
NFL New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs © Eric Canha-Imagn Images
JT originally resurfaced Chris Blake Griffith's allegations about Stefon Diggs while feuding with Cardi B.

Chris Blake Griffith once again discussed his allegations against Stefon Diggs, joining DJ Akademiks' livestream on Wednesday night to elaborate on the situation. He claims the New England Patriots star sexually assaulted him after a night of partying.

Speaking with Akademiks, Griffith said that he doesn't fault Diggs' partner, Cardi B, for calling him out on social media. "She jumps out there trying to defend her man, and I get it. It is what it is," he said. "At the end of the day, you got a number one album you're promoting, you trying to be the black version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift... It is what it is. You gotta promote a project. I get it."

From there, the two further theorized about Diggs' sexuality. Griffith alleged that Diggs' is bisexual, which prompted several jokes from Akademiks. Griffith then detailed his assault allegations. He said: "We pulled up to the crib on the night out. He talking to me about all the hoes he's got in the crib. Mind you, he's drugged up, whatever the case is, might've popped whatever." He and Akademiks then discussed what drugs Diggs might've allegedly been using.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Griffith's latest comments. "Let Chris keep talking, maybe he’ll eventually tell on himself.. All of this seems personal and nothing about the alleged sexual assault.. It’s giving he wanted Diggs and bitter at Cardi.. This seems obsessive and screams money grab," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Man we in wild times. We got two grown ass men.. discussing and gossiping about another man and who he f*cking."

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

JT resurfaced Chris Blake Griffith's allegations against Stefon Diggs as part of her feud with Cardi B. The two have been at odds for several years, but the beef reignited last week when Am I The Drama? dropped. On the song, "Magnet," Cardi appears to question the sexuality of JT's partner Lil Uzi Vert.

She raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
