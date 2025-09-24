JT Hits Back At Cardi B’s Wild Allegations About Abortions & Nudes

JT recently responded to Cardi B's scathing "Am I The Drama?" diss with a series of fiery tweets and videos.

In response, Cardi alleged that Lil Uzi Vert made JT get multiple abortions, and that she has her "ashy nudes." JT was quick to set the record straight. In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, she calls out Cardi for trying to shame her over alleged abortions when she's publicly advocated for women's right to choose.

Needless to say, the former City Girl didn't let the insults slide, immediately firing back in a now-deleted tweet. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me," it began. "Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgust emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol."

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she spits.

