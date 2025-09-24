JT Hits Back At Cardi B’s Wild Allegations About Abortions & Nudes

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: JT of The City Girls performs during 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
JT recently responded to Cardi B's scathing "Am I The Drama?" diss with a series of fiery tweets and videos.

Cardi B came out swinging on her new sophomore album Am I The Drama?. She took shots at Offset, BIA, and more. She even tore into JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert on "Magnet," and she didn't hold back.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she spits.

Needless to say, the former City Girl didn't let the insults slide, immediately firing back in a now-deleted tweet. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me," it began. "Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgust emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol."

Read More: JT Labels Cardi B A “Fraud” And Defends Lil Uzi Vert Amid Sexuality Rumors

Cardi B JT Beef

She didn't stop there, however. Yesterday, she hopped online with a series of scathing tweets directed at Cardi. She even took shots at the femcee's new man, Stefon Diggs, who is currently facing some shocking allegations from Chris Blake Griffith.

In response, Cardi alleged that Lil Uzi Vert made JT get multiple abortions, and that she has her "ashy nudes." JT was quick to set the record straight. In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, she calls out Cardi for trying to shame her over alleged abortions when she's publicly advocated for women's right to choose.

In another clip shared by the outlet, she references the New York rapper's past as a stripper, suggesting that she has no room to judge her over a few alleged nudes.

Read More: Chris Blake Griffith's Graphic Stefon Diggs Allegations Have JT In Shock

