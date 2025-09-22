Cardi B's Venom Is Potent As Can Be On "Magnet"

Cardi B really fed into the title of her sophomore album, unleashing on her femcee foes like JT and maybe even Ice Spice.

Slow-face bitch (Bitch), whose spot is you takin'? (Who?) My spot's forever, ho, I'm like a Dalmatian (Who?) Who them vanity Chanels for? Not me (No way) Y'all bitches post 'em shits up all y'all want, but not C (Not C) Gotta do the jumbo, might just do the maxi (Huh?) I like a classic bag, gotta keep it classy (Look)

So, yeah, the New York superstar played rough here and had no remorse in the process. Ice Spice may have also caught some strays as well, with potential shots on being on the first verse. On the "Munch" star's song "BB Belt," she says, "Fallin' behind like, b*tch, pick up your pace / It was funny ‘til I took her place."

Cardi B left no stone unturned when it came to calling out her enemies on AM I THE DRAMA? On "Magnet," for example, she unloads a whole clip and then some into JT of City Girls. The onslaught happens on the venomous and overpowering second verse, where she gets downright disrespectful.

