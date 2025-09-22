Cardi B's Venom Is Potent As Can Be On "Magnet"

Cardi B left no stone unturned when it came to calling out her enemies on AM I THE DRAMA? On "Magnet," for example, she unloads a whole clip and then some into JT of City Girls. The onslaught happens on the venomous and overpowering second verse, where she gets downright disrespectful.
"You a shady-a*s b*tch, you've been trash since birth / Mama didn't want you, Brenda's baby-a*s b*tch (Brenda)." If you don't know what the "Brenda's baby" line is a reference to, it's quite destructive in this context.
Tupac's got a song called "Brenda's Got a Baby" and on it, he recalls reading a news story about a 12-year-old girl impregnated by her cousin and who then abandoned her baby in a dumpster.
Cardi B doesn't hold back though. A lyric or two later, she raps, "She just mad she got a n**** she be sharin' bags with (Shh) / My n**** cheat, but I don't stick no d*ldos in his a*s, b*tch (Haha)." JT is known for her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, who's sexuality has been in question.
So, yeah, the New York superstar played rough here and had no remorse in the process. Ice Spice may have also caught some strays as well, with potential shots on being on the first verse. On the "Munch" star's song "BB Belt," she says, "Fallin' behind like, b*tch, pick up your pace / It was funny ‘til I took her place."
Cardi had a strong reaction to that subliminal, vowing to get her lick back on this album last summer. Overall, though, "Magnet" is one of the best and biggest bangers regardless of the headline-worthy bars. Hear for yourself why that is below.
Cardi B "Magnet"
Quotable Lyrics:
Slow-face bitch (Bitch), whose spot is you takin'? (Who?)
My spot's forever, ho, I'm like a Dalmatian (Who?)
Who them vanity Chanels for? Not me (No way)
Y'all bitches post 'em shits up all y'all want, but not C (Not C)
Gotta do the jumbo, might just do the maxi (Huh?)
I like a classic bag, gotta keep it classy (Look)