Cardi B Calls JT A Massive Flop As Diss Tracks Hit Streaming

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Cardi B reignited her beef with JT by taking aim at her and Lil Uzi Vert on her song, "Magnet," from "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B continued going after JT on social media, over the weekend, this time poking fun at the number of streams her new diss tracks have gotten. JT has released two songs taking aim at Cardi B in recent days. She began with “No Hook” and followed it up with “Keep Coming."

"Spent a b*tch's f*cking streams at the club," Cardi B begins the video. "$25,000." She then begins rapping along to her song, “Magnet," saying: “All that d**k ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-a** bi**h." "You might just get one now," she jokes, likely referencing her other current rival, Nicki Minaj.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, fans took sides in the comments section. "JT diss was much better than Cardi. I don’t know why she clowning. Then everyone wants to call Nicki crazy when she does this to Cardi. Cardi needs to sit down," one user wrote. Another countered: "JT took a L. Cant call your opp a flop then only get 25k in streams combined, exposed that u had help writing them AND end up deleting them off streaming silently."

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B reignited her feud with JT on her latest album, Am I The Drama?, by targeting her on the aforementioned song, "Magnet." To do so, she took aim at both JT and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert. She raps: "She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

As for her beef with Nicki Minaj, that began when Nicki joked about her relationship with Stefon Diggs on social media, last week. They traded shots at one another in various fiery posts for several days.

