Cardi B Seemingly Trolls JT Again With Response To New Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1099 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Trolls JT Response New Diss Track Hip Hop News
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B and JT have now launched various diss tracks against one another, although it seems like their overt shots have turned subliminal.

Cardi B may be in the middle of nastily reignited tensions with her longtime foe Nicki Minaj, but she has a more direct battle with JT right now in the booth. The former City Girl recently dropped another track "Keep Coming" that seemingly takes aim at the Bronx superstar, just like her previous "No Hook" track.

For those unaware, this follows Cardi's shots at the Florida femcee on her new album AM I THE DRAMA?, specifically on the track "Magnet." Cardi B already dismissed JT's "No Hook" diss, taking to Twitter with an unimpressed message. "Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO... Alexa play 'MAGNET' by Cardi B," she wrote on the social media platform after the diss surfaced.

But that's not all, as the Bardi Gang's fav seemingly reacted to this newest "Keep Coming" cut as well, whose shots are more subliminal. The reason why fans came to this conclusion is because it's a similar message to the earlier dismissal, and she posted it on Twitter hours after JT dropped her diss.

"Stream Magnet and AM I THE DRAMA? Lmaooo," Cardi wrote. She also included the GIF of Homer Simpson disappearing into a bush, which you could read in a whole bunch of different ways.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Addresses Lil Nas X Comparisons, Queer Visibility, & Hip Hop Politics

Cardi B JT Beef

Also, this follows Cardi B's other accusations against JT. Some of them are more serious, but a recent claim raised eyebrows for other reasons. She accused her of trying to get Pardison Fontaine to write for her, which was a curious reference. After all, Cardi already justified working with Pardi after his contentious split from her frequent collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion.

Still, that situation is very far from the femcee beef we are currently witnessing. It seems like their shots at each other grew to be more subliminal over time, and we can't help but wonder if this will be the case moving forward.

Whether we get a flare-up or the usual cold war, fans will continue to debate these Cardi B and JT tracks. But for the most part, it seems like both artists won't break a sweat over the other's material. Will they ever reconcile?

Read More: Cardi B Issues A Major Warning Amid Nicki Minaj & JT Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Nicki Minaj React JT Diss Hip Hop News Music Cardi B & Nicki Minaj React To JT’s Brutal Diss Track 9.6K
Cardi B JT Pardison Fontaine Write For Her Beef Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Claims JT Wanted Pardison Fontaine To Write For Her Amid Beef 2.2K
Wack 100 Wife Nicki Minaj JT Cardi B Beef Hip Hop News Music Wack 100’s Wife Rekeita Drags Nicki Minaj & JT Amid Wild Cardi B Beef 2.0K
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Music JT Drops Scathing Cardi B Diss Track On Akademiks, Escalating Rap Beef 9.1K
Comments 0