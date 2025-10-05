Cardi B Seemingly Trolls JT Again With Response To New Diss Track

Cardi B may be in the middle of nastily reignited tensions with her longtime foe Nicki Minaj, but she has a more direct battle with JT right now in the booth. The former City Girl recently dropped another track "Keep Coming" that seemingly takes aim at the Bronx superstar, just like her previous "No Hook" track.

For those unaware, this follows Cardi's shots at the Florida femcee on her new album AM I THE DRAMA?, specifically on the track "Magnet." Cardi B already dismissed JT's "No Hook" diss, taking to Twitter with an unimpressed message. "Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO... Alexa play 'MAGNET' by Cardi B," she wrote on the social media platform after the diss surfaced.

But that's not all, as the Bardi Gang's fav seemingly reacted to this newest "Keep Coming" cut as well, whose shots are more subliminal. The reason why fans came to this conclusion is because it's a similar message to the earlier dismissal, and she posted it on Twitter hours after JT dropped her diss.

"Stream Magnet and AM I THE DRAMA? Lmaooo," Cardi wrote. She also included the GIF of Homer Simpson disappearing into a bush, which you could read in a whole bunch of different ways.

Cardi B JT Beef

Also, this follows Cardi B's other accusations against JT. Some of them are more serious, but a recent claim raised eyebrows for other reasons. She accused her of trying to get Pardison Fontaine to write for her, which was a curious reference. After all, Cardi already justified working with Pardi after his contentious split from her frequent collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion.

Still, that situation is very far from the femcee beef we are currently witnessing. It seems like their shots at each other grew to be more subliminal over time, and we can't help but wonder if this will be the case moving forward.