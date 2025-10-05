News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
cardi b jt beef
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Cardi B Seemingly Trolls JT Again With Response To New Diss Track
Cardi B and JT have now launched various diss tracks against one another, although it seems like their overt shots have turned subliminal.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
October 05, 2025
491 Views