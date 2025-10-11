BIA Samples Nicki Minaj On New Album While Cardi B Beefs With Them & JT

Rapper and songwriter BIA performs in Raleigh at the second Dreamville festival on April 3, 2022. © Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The feud-centric crossovers between Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, BIA, and JT are seemingly getting more notable and suggestive every week.

BIA just dropped her new album BIANCA this week, which had a pretty different rollout and release context than what many fans expected. There's a lot of feuding going on regarding Cardi B, who is also dealing with Nicki Minaj and that Twitter exchange, plus some traded bars with JT. So with all these conflicts flying around the timeline, crossovers are more notable and significant than usual.

On BIANCA's final track "TRIFLING," the Massachusetts femcee sampled a speech from Nicki about insecure men feeling threatened by strong women. "'Cause Barack needed a Michelle, b***h, and Bill needed a motherf***ing Hillary, b***h," she exclaims in the clip. It doesn't have anything to do with these rap beefs, but the inclusion is still interesting.

After all, Nicki Minaj and BIA previously got along, even though recent rumors covered by The Jasmine Brand suggest they might be at odds now after the former supposedly unfollowed the latter on Instagram. Nicki has also shown love to JT in the past, and this is all part of why there are so many narratives and debates around the Cardi feuds right now.

BIA Cardi B Beef

We will see whether or not any of this actually manifests into more collaborations, team-ups, a clear line in the sand, or if all these artists will just continue focusing on their careers. Hopefully they champion that last part above all else.

That was seemingly BIA's choice in relation to Cardi B, as she recently explained why she probably won't engage in this a whole lot. "Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy," she told Hot 97, referencing the Bronx star's upcoming fourth child. "I don’t want to get on your a** again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady."

Meanwhile, Cardi B's being condescending towards BIA, too. Perhaps all these narratives will converge at some point coming very soon.

