Cardi B Blasts BIA For Using Her Pregnancy As An Excuse To Avoid Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 616 Views
Cardi B BIA Using Pregnancy Excuse Avoid Beef Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cardi B already chose to leave BIA alone amid the release of her new album, but not before responding to her dismissive diss track reaction.

BIA is celebrating the release of her new album BIANCA, and is trying her best not to give Cardi B any more negative energy than what they already exchanged. Following their spat last year, Cardi clapped back on her own new album with a diss track, "Pretty & Petty." But the Massachusetts femcee wants to only embody the former adjective, not the latter.

She recently explained why she won't go bar-for-bar with her Bronx rival anytime soon, and it was still a shady response. BIA questioned Cardi B's artistic authenticity, spoke against dragging a pregnant woman, and overall explained that she had more important things she wanted to focus on.

Now, as caught by Bossip, Cardi has responded to these remarks, and not in the prettiest way. This was apparently during a Twitter Spaces session on Wednesday (October 8), which also included Cardi B's own ghostwriting claims against BIA.

"Last year, everybody was laughing, making fun, hyping b***hes up," the AM I THE DRAMA? artist reportedly expressed. "Now that I’m talking my s**t, I’m a bully? Nah, I ain’t no f***ing bully. I’m just not a p***y! [...] You wanted a rap beef and you lost. Every single time these b***hes be losing, they delete they f***ing wack-a** diss records. You can’t f**k with me." From there, she also accused her foe of spreading fake cheating allegations concerning a gang member and others, trashed her overall artistry, and brought up how BIA allegedly accused Cardi B of cheating on Offset while she was five months pregnant with her third child, her daughter Blossom. Thus, Cardi isn't buying the moral high ground concerning her current pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

However, the more important and relevant update to consider in Cardi B and BIA's nasty beef is that the former is leaving the latter alone amid the release of BIANCA. She said she didn't want to "bully" her opponent on her release day by dropping a "Pretty & Petty" video, which might come later.

Elsewhere, other notable BIA and Cardi B crossover narratives are building a pretty busy time for femcee dynamics right now. After all, Cardi also has smoke with Nicki Minaj to handle, plus some bars to – and from – JT. But as far as this specific situation, the big narratives are around this alleged romantic sabotage with supposedly fake cheating allegations and all of the ghostwriting accusations back and forth.

