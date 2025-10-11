Cardi B Blasts BIA For Using Her Pregnancy As An Excuse To Avoid Beef

BIA is celebrating the release of her new album BIANCA, and is trying her best not to give Cardi B any more negative energy than what they already exchanged. Following their spat last year, Cardi clapped back on her own new album with a diss track, "Pretty & Petty." But the Massachusetts femcee wants to only embody the former adjective, not the latter.

She recently explained why she won't go bar-for-bar with her Bronx rival anytime soon, and it was still a shady response. BIA questioned Cardi B's artistic authenticity, spoke against dragging a pregnant woman, and overall explained that she had more important things she wanted to focus on.

Now, as caught by Bossip, Cardi has responded to these remarks, and not in the prettiest way. This was apparently during a Twitter Spaces session on Wednesday (October 8), which also included Cardi B's own ghostwriting claims against BIA.

"Last year, everybody was laughing, making fun, hyping b***hes up," the AM I THE DRAMA? artist reportedly expressed. "Now that I’m talking my s**t, I’m a bully? Nah, I ain’t no f***ing bully. I’m just not a p***y! [...] You wanted a rap beef and you lost. Every single time these b***hes be losing, they delete they f***ing wack-a** diss records. You can’t f**k with me." From there, she also accused her foe of spreading fake cheating allegations concerning a gang member and others, trashed her overall artistry, and brought up how BIA allegedly accused Cardi B of cheating on Offset while she was five months pregnant with her third child, her daughter Blossom. Thus, Cardi isn't buying the moral high ground concerning her current pregnancy.

However, the more important and relevant update to consider in Cardi B and BIA's nasty beef is that the former is leaving the latter alone amid the release of BIANCA. She said she didn't want to "bully" her opponent on her release day by dropping a "Pretty & Petty" video, which might come later.